Dale Jr. cherishes chance to drive Indy pace car

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive the pace car for the Indianapolis 500.

Earnhardt will drive the Corvette Grand Sport at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to lead the 33 drivers to the green flag May 26.

The NBC Sports analyst, who will be making his first trip to the Indy 500, will also be part of the broadcast team.

"Driving the Pace Car just takes it to another level," Earnhardt said in a statement. "The Corvette Grand Sport is an awesome car, and it's an honor to be asked to lead the field to the green flag.

"I'm proud to be a part of such a prestigious event at a place that means so much to racing history. This will be an experience that I'll cherish forever."

Earnhardt also drove the pace car at Indy last year for the NASCAR race. He opened this year's NASCAR season driving the pace car for the Daytona 500.

This is the 16th year a Corvette has served as the Indy 500 pace car and the 30th time a Chevrolet has led the field dating back to 1948, when a Fleetmaster Six convertible paced the race.

