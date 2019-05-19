        <
        >

          Larson pushed to win at NASCAR All-Star Race

          10:48 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CONCORD, N.C. -- Kyle Larson got a push to the front from Kevin Harvick in the final stage, then held off the defending champion to win the NASCAR All-Star Race on Saturday night.

          Larson advanced into the prime-time spectacle by winning the Monster Energy Open earlier at Charlotte Motor Speedway, then kept near the top until the next-to-last restart when he was in sixth position. That's when Larson slipped between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano before Harvick pushed him hard to the front.

          Larson earned the $1 million first prize and got a measure of success in a season best remembered for his going airborne and barrel-rolling a half-dozen times in a scary, last-lap crash at Talladega Superspeedway last month.

          Harvick was second, Busch third, Logano fourth and Bubba Wallace fifth.

