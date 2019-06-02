No more bridesmaid: Dixon wins after 4 podiums

Scott Dixon won the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday, giving the five-time champion his first win this year and the 45th of his career.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver from New Zealand finished nearly 2 seconds in front of rookie Marcus Ericsson, Will Power, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi.

The win was Dixon's first of the year after he had finished on the podium in four of the season's first seven races.

Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud finished 17th after colliding with Patricio O'Ward and Tony Kanaan on the opening lap.

Scott Dixon picked up his first IndyCar victory since Toronto in July of last season. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Along with the race win, Dixon also has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the country's annual Queen's Birthday honors list.

The U.S.-based Dixon said being recognized by his home nation "means a lot. I've always been extremely proud of flying the flag for New Zealand in my career and my racing, but it's definitely moments like this allow you to reflect on what you have done."

Former boxing heavyweight title contender David Tua, who fought Lennox Lewis for the unified heavyweight title in 2000, becomes an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Yvette Williams, who became the first New Zealand woman to win an Olympic gold medal with victory in the long jump at the 1952 Helsinki Games, is made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, one of New Zealand's highest female honors. Williams died April 13, aged 89, but learned of her award 10 days before her death.

The honors list was made public in New Zealand on Monday to coincide with the Queen's Birthday national holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.