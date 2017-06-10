Nahziah Carter, the nephew of Jay Z, committed to the Washington Huskies early Saturday morning.

Carter signed with Dayton under head coach Archie Miller, but reopened his recruitment when Miller left for Indiana. The 6-foot-6 wing had considered reclassifying to the 2018 class, and was being recruited by the likes of Georgetown and Indiana for both classes.

Carter boosted his stock playing on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring with the Albany City Rocks, averaging 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds. He hit the 20-point mark in back-to-back games over Memorial Day Weekend in California, with Jay Z watching.

Carter is rated as a three-star recruit in the class of 2017.