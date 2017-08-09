Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly has committed to Arizona.

Quinerly, the No. 3-ranked point guard in the 2018 class and the No. 16 overall player in the ESPN 100, chose the Wildcats over Villanova. UCLA, Seton Hall, Stanford, Kansas and Virginia also were on his final list.

"I feel like they can get me to the highest level," Quinerly said. "Also, we will win. They have a history of making the Elite Eight. I wanted to play with a very talented team, and that's what they have. I believe Sean Miller will push me to be the best player I can be."

Quinerly is the third ESPN 100 prospect to commit to Arizona for 2018, joining Shareef O'Neal (No. 19) and Brandon Williams (No. 43). Along with O'Neal, he is the Wildcats' second five-star commit.

Jahvon Quinerly is the No. 3 point guard in the 2018 class and the No. 16 overall player in the ESPN 100. AP Photot/Gregory Payan

Miller made it clear that he wanted two high-level point guards for the 2018 class. He recently hosted Devon Dotson (No. 34) for an official visit and watched Quentin Grimes (No. 30) and Jalen Carey (No. 56) in July. Quinerly was always the first choice once Williams committed, though.

"Their pitch was that me and Brandon can play together, [that] Brandon is more of a combo guard that can score the ball, and that me and him can work together in the backcourt," said Quinerly, who made an official visit to Arizona in June.

Arizona could see several players leave after this season, with DeAndre Ayton, Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins all projected as early-entry candidates for next year's NBA Draft and Dusan Ristic and Parker Jackson-Cartwright among the departing seniors. But Miller is reloading once again, with Quinerly giving him two of the four top-20 2018 prospects already committed. Duke transfer Chase Jeter is also sitting out this season.

Quinerly, a 6-foot-1 Hudson Catholic (New Jersey) product, averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 44 percent from 3-point range on the Under Armour Association circuit this spring and summer.