ESPN 100 prospect Jules Bernard committed to UCLA on Tuesday.

"I am excited and honored to announce I have committed to continue my education and growth as a basketball player in my hometown at UCLA," Bernard said in a statement released on Twitter by his AAU program.

Bernard, a 6-foot-6 small forward from Windward School (California), chose the Bruins after taking an official visit to the school this past weekend. He had a final five that also included Kansas, USC, Oregon and Miami, but he ended up canceling visits to the latter two schools the past two weeks.

Bernard is UCLA's second ESPN 100 commitment in 2018, joining No. 66 four-star shooting guard David Singleton III.

The No. 47 player in the 2018 ESPN 100, Bernard will bring offensive punch to UCLA next season. He averaged 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit with the Compton Magic this past spring and summer.

Bernard is the latest in the Compton Magic-to-UCLA pipeline. Recent NBA draft picks T.J. Leaf and Ike Anigbogu both played in the Magic AAU program, as did incoming freshmen Jaylen Hands and Jalen Hill.