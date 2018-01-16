Before they were NBA greats LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and many others played in the McDonalds All American Game. Now some of the most highly-recruited players in the country will get their chance, as the roster for this year is announced. (1:00)

HS stars join some of NBA's best on McDonald's All American roster (1:00)

The rosters for the 41st annual McDonald's All-American game were unveiled Tuesday afternoon.

The East team is led by the top two players in the country in R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson, while the West team has six of the top 10 players in the 2018 class.

Editor's Picks NBA draft scouting reports: McDonald's All-Americans and more This year's Hoophall Classic featured most of the top high school prospects in the country, and a big opportunity to look ahead to future NBA drafts. Jonathan Givony scouts the standouts, including seven All-Americans.

McDonald's All-American Teams East R.J Barrett (No. 1, Duke) Moses Brown (No. 17, uncommitted) Darius Garland (No. 11, Vanderbilt) Louis King (No. 21, Oregon) Romeo Langford (No. 5, uncommitted) David McCormack (No. 33, Kansas) E.J. Montgomery (No. 31, uncommitted) Immanuel Quickley (No. 12, Kentucky) Nazreon Reid (No. 18, LSU) Jalen Smith (No. 15, Maryland) Coby White (No. 25, North Carolina) Zion Williamson (No. 2, uncommitted) West Darius Bazley (No. 9, Syracuse) Bol Bol (No. 4, Oregon) Jordan Brown (No. 30, uncommitted) Devon Dotson (No. 26, Kansas) Quentin Grimes (No. 13, Kansas) Keldon Johnson (No. 7, Kentucky) Tre Jones (No. 10, Duke) Nassir Little (No. 14, North Carolina) Reggie Perry (No. 16, Mississippi State) Jahvon Quinerly (No. 23, uncommitted) Cameron Reddish (No. 3, Duke) Simisola Shittu (No. 6, Vanderbilt)

Duke and Kansas lead the way with three signees selected to play. Duke, which has the top-ranked recruiting class in 2018, will have Barrett (No. 1), Cameron Reddish (No. 3) and Tre Jones (No. 10). Kansas, sitting with the No. 3 class, is represented by Quentin Grimes (No. 13), Devon Dotson (No. 26) and David McCormack (No. 33).

Only 10 schools are represented on the rosters at this point, as Vanderbilt, Oregon, Kentucky and North Carolina also have two selections apiece.

There are six uncommitted players on the rosters, although that number will drop to five on Saturday, when No. 2 prospect Williamson announces his college decision. Romeo Langford (No. 5), Moses Brown (No. 17), Jahvon Quinerly (No. 23), Jordan Brown (No. 30) and E.J. Montgomery (No. 31) round out the undecided players.

Overall, five of the 24 five-star prospects in the ESPN 100 were left out, although Anfernee Simons (No. 8) was ineligible because of being a fifth-year player. Simons is doing a postgraduate year at IMG Academy (Florida) and is therefore eligible for this year's NBA draft. Jaylen Hoard (No. 19, Wake Forest), Taeshon Cherry (No. 22, uncommitted) and Shareef O'Neal (No. 24, Arizona) were the highest-ranked nominees omitted. Emmitt Williams (No. 20) wasn't nominated.

John Mirabello (Northwest Catholic High School, West Hartford, Conn.) and Brad Lauwers (A.J. Dimond High School, Anchorage, Alaska) will coach the East and West teams, respectively.

After seven years in Chicago, this year's games will take place at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

The game will be played on March 28.