The future of baseball, a Masters plan and the new running club

rantnrave:// This is a critical moment for the NCAA. College sports' governing body is playing a game of chicken with the state of North Carolina and holding a responsibility it likely never wanted. The state legislature continues to push for anti-gay legislation, seemingly unchecked by its governor. The NCAA has been the only bulwark. North Carolina repealed and replaced HB2 (although seemingly in name only) when the NCAA took away the NCAA tournament and the ACC moved other tournaments out of the state. North Carolina is ready to push back, trying to pass a bill that would force UNC and NC State to exit the ACC if the conference boycotts the state again. The state might also pass a law that bans gay marriage. Even if it doesn't become law, it's clear that another standoff with the NCAA is coming. What will the organization do then? How far is NCAA president Mark Emmert willing to go to maintain the moral authority the organization has wielded so far? ... Stewart Hagestad was the low amateur at The Masters this weekend. He might have a bright future, but not in golf. He's hoping his success on the links can land him in a top business school. Hagestad's pursuit of a business career is a reminder that life for golfers outside the PGA Tour can be difficult. There is so little money and no glory to be found outside the top circuit. Sometimes it's not even worth chasing. ... Without Charlie Murphy, we wouldn't have known that Prince is incredible at basketball. Game, blouses. RIP.

As the sport struggles to attract a new generation of fans, the Cleveland Indians shortstop shows how the game might be able to draw classicists and young viewers alike.

Robert O'Connell | The Atlantic

Heather "The Heat" Hardy, who started her boxing career at 28 years old, is trying to change how female athletes are treated and paid.

Cara Hoffman | Rolling Stone

26-year-old Stewart Hagestad finished tied for 36th at Augusta National. Now he wants to go back to school.

Brian Costa and Rebecca Davis O'Brien | Wall Street Journal

Longtime Cubs scout Stan Zielinski saw Kyle Schwarber and compared him to Babe Ruth, calling his shot with a franchise-altering player.

Patrick Mooney | CSN Chicago

For $100 a year, fans of the cult running brand can meet fellow runners, get early access to limited items, and be living, breathing billboards.

Jen A. Miller | Racked

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

