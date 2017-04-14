sports + biz + culture + life

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox

rantnrave:// Mike Oz's opening 25-year-old baseball cards series is consistently entertaining. In each episode, he opens a pack of baseball cards with someone in baseball and has a few minutes of fun and a walk down memory lane. In this episode, Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo calls out a former teammate for his, umm, adult entertainment preferences. It's a peek into the sport's personalities talking about a piece of their childhood or about their peers. ... The NHL playoffs will provide great theater for the next two months. How will the league's young stars adjust to the postseason? Can Sidney Crosby take the Penguins back to back? Or will this be Connor McDavid's time? Will a Canadian team win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1993? ... Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham produced a spectacular story on how the Raiders left Oakland and put together their move to Las Vegas. It's a tale of competing interests, billionaire battles and a wily underdog. Too bad it has to end with a fan base left behind. ... Can science help runners run a sub-two-hour marathon? ... SportsREDEF is taking a long weekend so there will be no newsletter Monday. But don't worry, it'll be back in your inbox Tuesday morning. Use the free time to go for a run.

Yair Rodriguez looks ready to take over the UFC. Is a fight with Conor McGregor on the horizon?

Matt Foley | OZY

Sports leagues that target the public with DMCA takedowns are engaging in a self-defeating practice -- and trampling on our fair use rights.

Andrew Jerell Jones | The Guardian

Leo Ferris helped found the NBA and was the co-creator of the 24-second shot clock. But after he left the game in 1954, his contributions were largely forgotten. Now his family is fighting to get him into the Hall of Fame.

Karen Given | WBUR

Adventure photographer Cory Richards shares his intimate struggles-with PTSD, alcoholism, infidelity and how he found his way forward.

Cory Richards | National Geographic

A social-oriented video game makes obsessives out of basement cyclists. Can it also grow a new generation of pros?

Jason Gay | WSJ

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox