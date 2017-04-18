sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Will esports be in the Olympics one day? Is it crazy to ask? Competitive gaming will be a part of the 2018 and the 2022 Asian Games. That gives esports its largest formal role yet at an international event. In the U.S., it's quickly gaining a foothold. The University of Utah will be doling out scholarships for esports. If one major college does it, you can bet more will follow. Will there be Pac-12 conference for esports? Esports' viability in international competition will hinge on how big they get in the U.S. Look at what the X Games and the popularity of snowboarding in the U.S. did to accelerate that sport into the Olympics. ... I grew up listening to Hot 97 in New York City. That was the big tastemaker. How quaint that seems now. Want to know what artists and songs are hot? Just go to LeBron James' Instagram account. James' kingdom is large and still growing. ... How wide is the gulf between the volume of Charles Barkley's words and their relevance? Barkley retains a high-profile platform for his opinions, but in the past year he seems to have lost much of his cultural weight. We still hear what Chuck says -- only to turn around and lampoon him. LeBron cut Barkley down after Barkley called him "whiny." Barkley's discomfort watching Isaiah Thomas cry courtside led to accusations of insensitivity and an antiquated ideal of masculinity. What does TNT think of its star talent losing his touch and a fan base that's turning on him? ... MLB earned a C-plus for its racial and gender hiring from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport, down from the year before that. ... The most intriguing free agent available in any sport is an 18-year-old women's soccer star who just went pro. What's Mallory Pugh going to do? ... Clippers owner Steve Ballmer wants us to know how government operates.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar has previewed songs by Kendrick Lamar and Drake on social media.

Scott Rafferty | Rolling Stone

From your heart, through your circulatory system, to your leg muscles and kidneys, running a marathon is sort of like putting your entire body through a meat grinder.

Sarah Betancourt | Gizmodo

He has fielded phone calls from Madonna, bought a last-minute birthday cake for All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens' wife and packed the Boston Red Sox's equipment truck full of beer. Vucinich, the son of a transportation executive and a homemaker, now has the second-longest tenure of any A's employee, after Hall of Fame manager Connie Mack, who was with the Philadelphia A's for 54 years.

Susan Slusser | San Francisco Chronicle

Your humble correspondent travels to the most adorable, violent sport there is to find out what the fuss is all about.

Corbin Smith | VICE Sports

Watchability of games, consistency of scheduling, understanding of audience are critical to industry's crossover appeal.

Brandon Costa | Sports Video Group

As the Zamboni drivers at Madison Square Garden, London expat Paul Curtis and Long Beach native Jack Durkin share one of hockey's most crucial jobs.

Dave Caldwell | The Guardian

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

