rantnrave:// What if sports' decision-makers suddenly were transparent in explaining their choices? Because Mike Sielski makes an interesting suggestion: If you're the team that drafts Joe Mixon in the NFL draft, just be honest about it. The GM who drafts him will do it because he wants to score touchdowns and win games, and for him, that outweighs Mixon punching a woman at a bar -- which was gruesome and caught on video. How would that GM be received if he just admitted why he made the draft pick? Would sports fans and media appreciate the honesty? Would they be upset by the GM not even attempting to spin the choice? Does a wink at morality matter if it's only a formality? There is already evidence that acquiring a player with a history of domestic violence is taking advantage of an inefficient market. Look at whom the Yankees traded away to get Aroldis Chapman last year and whom they got in return when they traded him midseason to the Cubs. Should the NFL GM who picks Mixon admit that he saw a possible star running back who slid too far and knew it was great value, and that the reason he dropped didn't matter to him at all? Would that be refreshing or too brazen for our liking? ... I want to see "Safe At Home." Now I just need a way to get to Minneapolis. ... Stop. Intentionally. Throwing. At. Batters. There is nothing more antiquated about baseball than its code that retaliation be achieved by throwing 95 mph fastballs at someone. Commissioner Rob Manfred can continue his crusade to slice a few minutes off the length of a game if he wants, but how about doing something to prevent pitchers from trying to hurt opponents on purpose? ... It's not too late to celebrate World Book Day. A recommendation: "Fever Pitch" by Nick Hornby. Don't worry, it doesn't involve Jimmy Fallon.

