sports + biz + culture + life

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox

rantnrave:// It's ironic that the NBA is elevating its MVP reveal to its most high-profile stage yet this year by creating an awards show in June. Not because the MVP doesn't deserve the pomp this year -- this may be the greatest MVP race ever -- but because awards have never held less prominence. Our understanding of sports and data and the subtleties of player performance is ever increasing, which means that superlatives are losing their import. We have so many ways to evaluate players that awards now feel like relics. Whether Russell Westbrook, James Harden or Kawhi Leonard is named MVP will not hide that the actual difference between them this season is negligible and arbitrary. Or that an award like the MVP can lose its luster when Mike Trout has won it only twice. Leagues are in the content game now too, not just by owning networks and websites, but through their need to provide something for media to cover and for fans to consume, and awards are tightly packaged, easily marketed content. But as Jason Gay points out, how many more awards shows do we really need. ... NFL players will have access to their own biometric data and have the ability to sell it too. The deal with Whoop is an intriguing next step in wearable tech in sports, not only because it involves the biggest league in the U.S. but because it allows the information to be used as a commercial product. I wonder how players will be able to make money off their own biometric data.

For Warriors coach Steve Kerr to raise the possibility that he may not coach again during the postseason tells us all about the pain he's enduring.

Tim Kawakami | Mercury News

Jonah Keri talks to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the PM's first-ever podcast in office. The two discuss the Montreal Expos; separatism in Quebec; government's role in creating jobs; universal health care; immigration and the global refugee crisis; and Prime Minister Trudeau's Life Tips.

Jonah Keri | Nerdist

By creating Adidas and Puma, the Dassler Brothers divided both their families and their hometown, all while changing sports forever.

Brian Blickenstaff | Vice Sports

Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward says tennis allowed him to help control his nerves and patience.

Tom Perrotta | Wall Street Journal

Looking for the next Fastest Human Alive? Start here.

Nils Ericson | GQ

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox