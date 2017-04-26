sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from racing after this year. If you read Tommy Tomlinson's excellent profile of him in February, it won't come as much of a surprise. If you haven't, read it now (or if you have, read it again). Earnhardt's star power -- he has been named most popular driver by fans 14 times -- will be missed by NASCAR as a racing dynasty reaches the finish line. Dale Earnhardt Sr. died on the track after a historic career, and still looms over the sport. Dale Jr. will cast a shadow of his own. Read more about the father-son duo that dominated NASCAR in our REDEF SportsSET "The First Family of NASCAR" As popular as Dale Jr. was with devout NASCAR fans, the Earnhardt name also served as an entryway into the sport for casual fans. And he has become the face of a growing movement within racing as the sport gives more attention to concussions. That could be his legacy as much as his on-track success. Let's hope he leaves NASCAR healthy and safe after a profitable career. ... Nintendo has a big issue: It isn't giving customers enough of what they want. Nintendo isn't producing enough games and systems, leaving fans to search the corners of the internet to pick up an NES or Switch. Victor Luckerson breaks down the gaming company's supply and demand dilemma. ... The future of shoes, at least according to Adidas, will be quickly made, personalized sneakers. Meet the engineer who will be responsible for making your shoes in just a matter of hours. Gerd Manz is one of the 20 people Wired says will be creating the future in 2017. ... How will The Players' Tribune cover the Marlins now? ... Dion Waiters wrote the first-person athlete essay of the year.

On the longevity of Maria Sharapova, who has built a brand beyond the bounds of her tennis stardom that has made her incredibly wealthy, but still striving for more.

Sarah Nicole Prickett | Longreads

They understand that the objects they care so much about have been carefully constructed to appeal to them.

Zoe Fraade-Blanar & Aaron M. Glazer | Quartz

Why it's more upsetting when endurance athletes fail drug tests than when NFL or MLB players do.

Martin Fritz Huber | Outside Online

The Trump Administration's toughened enforcement is rattling horse trainers and their workers, an industry that quietly depends on an immigrant workforce.

Rebecca Davis O'Brien | Wall Street Journal

They are among the leading teams to actively court fans in China. There's a history here that predates Cuban's purchase of the team in 2000. The first Chinese player to get on an NBA court, Wang Zhizhi, played with the Mavericks in 1999. He became the first emissary between the Mavs and China, but far from the last.

Joe Pappalardo | Dallas Observer

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

