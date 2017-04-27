sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// The tangible consequences of CEO Kevin Plank's temporary public embrace​ of President Trump are about to hit Under Armour. It's expected to post its first quarterly loss in the 12 years it has been a public company. Perhaps the troubles aren't all Trump-related, but it seems like that's at least part of the problem. Under Armour may be a case study for sports apparel companies on how not to operate in the Trump era. With a list of sponsors and consumer base that seem to be aligned against the president, it's probably best for these companies to steer clear of Trump. It's not about avoiding politics, just the kind that angers stakeholders. ... I'm happy the search for the Next Jordan no longer hangs over the NBA, as Bleacher Report's Howard Beck writes. It's why the modern NBA is great. It's stocked with high-end talent that stands on its own. It's not healthy for a sport to have its current generation compared to prior ones. The NBA has finally outrun that and into another glory era. ... If you were thinking of going to the 2018 Olympics, it may be too late to book a room​ in Pyeongchang. ... We may never know​ who leaked the video of Laremy Tunsil smoking marijuana out of a gas mask prior to the 2016 NFL draft. But we'll never forget what happened.

David Axelrod says his baseball management skills, honed in Boston and Chicago, could win for him in politics too. If he wants it, that is.

Ben Strauss | POLITICO Magazine

Rong Niu, otherwise known as Red Panda, is an icon to NBA fans. And while Father Time, injuries, and tragedy threatened to take her off the court, she says she won't stop bringing her must-watch act to arenas across the country.

Jesse Spector | Complex

The 2018 Winter Olympics bid promised a compact Games, but a lack of accomodations may force fans to stay far and wide.

Aaron Gordon | Vice Sports

The authoritarian state presents itself as an authority on the games people play.

Martin Rogers | USA Today

Just seven colleges fielded varsity esports programs as of last July. Now, nine months later, there are 34 varsity esports programs across the country and some officials project as many as 50 to 60 schools will sponsor an esports team by the next academic year.

Michael Smith | Sports Business Daily

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

