rantnrave:// I don't know what it says about me as a sports fan but I love the NFL draft. I consume it with rapt attention every year. Thursday night, I paid for in-flight Wi-Fi (I gotta check to see if I can expense that) to make sure I didn't miss it. I am the target audience for the endless stream of mock drafts and draftniks that have flooded the internet. Give me more. The saddest part of watching is it means the end is near and the NFL will soon turn to actual football. The draft combines two content gold mines -- the NFL and the rumor cottage industry. The punditry is based largely on speculation and dubious information, with little actual skill involved in predicting picks. Everyone had the Browns taking Myles Garrett at No. 1 but I didn't see anyone predict the Bears trading up to No. 2 to take Mitchell Trubisky. O.J. Howard was supposed to be a surefire top-10 pick, not fall to 19. NFL GMs are heralded as poor or great drafters, although the evidence shows that really isn't the case. The draft's biggest stars -- the analysts who are annual staples -- aren't known for their ability to identify future stars either, and they aren't held accountable. Mel Kiper Jr. and Mike Mayock aren't beloved because they have an acute ability to predict stars or busts. It's because they feed the beast. But damn, if I don't want more of it. ... This Eagles fan has watched every pick of every round of every draft since 1999. Does that make him devoted or crazy? ... It pains me to say I do understand the argument to scrap the draft. The rational, level-headed side of me agrees. The fanatical side abhors the idea. Can anyone get their hands on a copy of "Pistol Pete's Homework Basketball"? ... The VC fund for those investors who want to get into esports but may not entirely know what they're doing.

Spiros Velliniatis, the coach who discovered Giannis Antetokounmpo, wishes he had a closer relationship to the "Greek Freak."

Thodoris Chondrogiannos | Vice Sports

Short answer: "Yes, with an if ... " Long answer: "No, with a but ... "

Kyle Orland | Ars Technica

Gender inequality and sexism in sports won't end until women coaching boys and men is commonplace.

Michael LoRé | Culture Trip

The fate that befell Laremy Tunsil on draft night in 2016 now serves as a cautionary tale for the next wave of players whose past exploits could cost them millions.

Kent Babb | The Washington Post

Jinder Mahal's use of WWE fans' intolerance toward his Punjabi background denotes a new kind of on-screen pro wrestling politics.

Kenny Herzog | Rolling Stone

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

