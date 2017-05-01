sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Perhaps the most infuriating part of following the NFL is that the league's values are so removed from those of many viewers. That difference comes up again and again. The NFL draft put into plain view how teams view domestic violence. NFL and team execs can say whatever they want but the real gauge of the league's view is how its teams spend their precious draft capital. The Bengals took Joe Mixon in the second round. The Jaguars selected twice-accused Dede Westbrook in the fourth round. The Browns took Caleb Brantley in the sixth. When GMs try to explain their picks, they only make it worse. Then consider how vehemently NFL commissioner Roger Goodell derides marijuana use. The NFL has a clear opioid problem. Painkillers are dangerous antidotes -- they treat the weekly pain players battle but can cause long-term health risks -- but the league seems to prefer them while suffering a bout of reefer madness. A growing part of the U.S. supports loosening marijuana laws, other countries are nearing legalized recreational use, and Goodell still sees no place for it. If he needs a refresher on how wrong he is, he should read our REDEF SportsSET "How Should Athletes Dull the Pain?" ... What will this draft tell us about the future of football? ... Are we nearing legal sports betting? The American Gaming Association is pushing for it. Could that movement get a push from seemingly changing opinions of sports leagues? The NFL and the NHL are in Las Vegas. NBA commissioner Adam Silver is for it. There will still be resistance but much weaker than before, especially with a casino owner in the White House. ... How Steve Arhancet runs Team Liquid. ... I don't know how Wladimir Klitschko is still standing after this uppercut from Anthony Joshua.

From Mr. Zinédine Zidane to Mr. Pep Guardiola, a coaching session in touchline fashion.

Dan Rookwood & Jim Merrett | MR PORTER

The friends second-guess themselves. They replay conversations, missed opportunities, warning signs. They wonder how baseball and money and potential descended into this hellish reality.

Nathan Fenno | Los Angeles Times

In 1991, the Phoenix Cardinals selected a 340-pound 20-year-old who had never played a down of college football with the sixth pick of the draft. It worked out.

David Roth | Vice Sports

When Jackie Robinson broke the major league color barrier 70 years ago, it also meant the end of the Negro Leagues.

Michael Stahl | Salon

Steve Arhancet, also known by his alias LiQuiD112, has seen esports grow from its infancy over the past decade. A former professional gamer, he is now co-CEO and co-owner of Team Liquid, one of the most successful esports teams in the industry.

Dean Takahashi | VentureBeat

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

