rantnrave:// This is why the Mets can't have nice things. At what point does the organization start looking inward at why these sorts of mishaps keep occurring? ... Example No. 83,413 that proposing on a stadium scoreboard is an awful, no-win proposition. ... I'm not sure which I'm more excited to watch: A Cavs-Warriors NBA Finals rematch, or Kenyon Martin take on Kwame Brown. ... Yeah, I'd say Peter King picked the right team to embed with.

Neither one of these things is good, but the second one is more complicated than the first.

David Roth | Vice Sports

A special report about the benefits of running for those on the autism spectrum.

Alison Wade | Runner's World

Justin Fashanu, the first openly gay footballer, killed himself with his life mired in chaos and injury. As documentary "Forbidden Games" casts light on his tragic story, his sibling talks about their troubled relationship.

Daniel Harris | The Guardian

Everyone's favorite 3-on-3 basketball league featuring retired NBA stars finally held its highly anticipated draft on Sunday, where 24 selections were made to round out the five-man rosters ahead of the summer season.

David Roth | Vice Sports

It's called Crashed Ice, and Red Bull wants you to hear about it.

Adam Kovac | Esquire

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

