rantnrave:// The sports ecosystem has an odd relationship with iconoclasts and disruptors. Respect is harder to come by if you don't operate under the same old rules. Think of Sam Hinkie's 76ers, the Moneyball A's, or Bill Belichick going for it on fourth-and-2. Different is treated with great cynicism and derision. LaVar Ball is like them -- different -- and he isn't getting much respect, either. He and Big Baller Brand are being treated like a carnival. Being different is earning him and his company free marketing but not acceptance. Ball is trying to upend a paradigm -- of how NCAA athletes should act, of how the shoe game works. Playing by the rules would be simpler for him and his son. They could take a deal from Nike or adidas and turn down the volume. Instead, Ball is turning it up. The only way he'll get respect is the only way anyone does in sports: by winning. But for Ball, winning is hard to define. Is it turning Big Baller Brand into a major apparel company? Turning a profit? If Lonzo Ball becomes an All-Star but his shoes flop, how will we view this experiment? The Balls want to be the disruptors lionized in Silicon Valley and the gurus sports fans talk about at the bar. LaVar is too outlandish at times and Lonzo could be a bust, but we should still respect what they're doing. ... If you think $495 is steep for a shoe, it pales in comparison to this $1,425 sneaker. Fashion is pain on your wallet. ... Eliud Kipchoge didn't break two hours in the marathon, but he did come close. His 2:00:25 beat the world record by two and a half minutes -- but won't count for official record-keeping because he had pacers. He did push the human body to a place it hadn't reached before. So, what's next? ... I spent last week on the West Coast and it gave me major time zone envy. NBA playoff games at 4 p.m. A late game that ends before I get sleepy. This isn't breaking news, but this East Coast resident is jealous. I hear baseball fans of previous generations wishing MLB would put on postseason games more frequently during the daytime. I know it's anachronistic joy at this point, but I can't help but think how great it would be.

