sports + biz + culture + life

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox

rantnrave:// Heard an NFL analyst describe Christian McCaffrey's decision to skip his bowl game as another case of having to deal with millennials and that the NFL must learn how to adjust. At some point, the ad hominem attacks on an entire generation have to stop, right? Millennials are to blame for shifting power dynamics in the NFL, for cord-cutting, for lower TV ratings, and the list goes on. At some point, if you keep blaming millennials, it's clear you don't understand why your consumers or your employees or your constituents are making the decisions that they are -- but you need to blame someone. By the way, that generation's buying power and influence is only going to grow. ... And not all millennials are the same. ... You should be reading Very Smart Brothas. I wish they'd write about sports more. ... Fidget spinners are the new hula hoops. ... The Mets checked on Matt Harvey like he was Ferris Bueller calling in sick. ... Spectacles seem like the perfect tech for sports teams to leverage to enhance the fan experience. I haven't used them (I'd love to if you have a pair), but the glasses combine a sleek look with efficient use. They seem less invasive and more fashionable than Google Glass -- which will help in persuading athletes to wear a pair on the field. For now, Spectacles are being used for pregame and postgame content. How long 'til we see them in the game, too? If networks can get a clunky camera atop a catcher's helmet, think how much better it would be if he wore glasses or an outfielder gave us a view of a fly ball? It's only a matter of time.

In his new life as a "storyteller," Kobe is still telling the same story he did as a player.

David Roth | Vice Sports

With the Houston Rockets, he's revolutionizing the league again.

Nathaniel Friedman | Slate

How are NBA and MLB teams capturing unique and cool content with Snap Inc.'s still new pieces of hardware and technology, Spectacles?

Mark J. Burns | SportTechie

With more teams using an infield shift, hitters are increasingly turning to the bunt to keep defenses honest.

Jared Diamond | The Wall Street Journal

Philadelphia's All-Star took in the undersized guard he wasn't sure would make the team -- and the stories they both can tell.

Dan Steinberg | The Washington Post

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox