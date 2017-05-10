sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Are two NFL bigwigs buying into esports? At this point, the best question is which professional league will be the last to embrace esports. The NBA is in. Seems like the NFL is coming around. Who will be slow on the draw and what will that cost them? ... The NHL is giving the NFL a run for its money with its mishandling of brain injury safety. Sidney Crosby's postseason may become a tipping point if the league stands still. His Game 6 headfirst crash into the boards wasn't enough to trigger a review from concussion spotters. The NHL and NFL seem to have the same issue with concussion safety: They view it in degrees, rather than the absolute. Either the NHL tries to create a holistic policy devoid of loopholes and workarounds to protect its players and errs on the side of caution, or it will continue to open itself up to scrutiny and bad PR and, more important, endanger its players. ... A 2016 study "found that Olympic Games average 156 percent cost overruns, more than any other type of urban megaproject." Good luck, Los Angeles taxpayers. Better you than me. But even if LA2024 runs as smoothly as projected, is there such a thing as a good Olympics? ... Read S.L. Price on Nick Buoniconti. A difficult story of how football has run its course on an aging legend. ... The NFL draft is ratings recession-proof. ... College programs might be hurt most if the sports-rights bubble bursts. They are more dependent on TV money than any pro sports league. Conference expansion, the athletic department building boom, and salaries have all been a result of the influx of big money into college sports. If that revenue goes down -- maybe drastically for low- and mid-majors -- what happens to the suddenly bloated budgets? SI's Jon Wertheim writes that it will never be the same.

The first lightbulb for Scott Peters went off while he was getting whupped by men half his size and twice his age. The thought he kept coming back to: How is this possible? He stood 6-3. He weighed 300 pounds.

Zak Keefer | The Indianapolis Star

Vanessa Arteaga had been playing fighting games since she was a child, long before she became one of the highest-paid women in competitive gaming history--but her tens of thousands in winnings still pale in comparison to the millions that her male peers have made in competitive gaming in the years since.

Maddy Myers | Compete

It may be anti-social, but it also has its perks.

Nathaniel Friedman | GQ

Despite all his rage, Billy Corgan just bought the NWA.

Ian Williams | Vice Sports

Jonah Keri has a jack-of-all-trades conversation with "Master of None" co-creator and "Parks and Recreation" producer/writer Alan Yang about Roy Hibbert, Nikola Jokić, Kristaps Porzingis, and the NBA All-Star Game; playing pickup basketball with Kanye and Jonah Hill; his creative partner Aziz Ansari hosting "SNL"; the modern state of media; Alan's controversial Emmy acceptance speech and more.

Jonah Keri & Alan Yang | Nerdist

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

