rantnrave:// The popular NBA rabbit hole that will scratch your conspiracy-theory itch. ... How Thurman Thomas got paid and how you can use his experience to tell your own story. ... Gregg Popovich's book club. ... President Trump disclosed information last week that he wasn't supposed to. ... Polygon's series on video games in Cuba​ is pretty cool. It's an interesting peek into how a country of gamers makes do with limited resources. Brian Crecente reimagines the well-worn story on Cuba's baseball culture into a 2017 tale on an emerging gamer network. ... I'm in on GLOW. Alison Brie plus Marc Maron plus Jenji Kohan is the right formula to make a fun show about 1980s wrestling. ... Now is a great time to binge the new season of "Master of None."

Park Heights, a once-thriving Baltimore community near Pimlico Race Course that has lost more than half its population since the 1960s, is in need of a rebirth as owners of the facility that's home to Preakness shift resources away from the troubled neighborhood.

Luke Broadwater | The Baltimore Sun

A look at how Cubans play, make, critique and find video games.

Brian Crecente | Polygon

Packers scout, former NFL player savors memories of 30 professional fights between football careers.

Michael Cohen | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Mike Korzemba, a twentysomething YouTuber, creates variously convincing but uniformly addictive videos about NBA conspiracy theories, counterfactuals, and what-ifs.

Michael Agger | The New Yorker

The schools' reluctance to sign the voluntary pledge confuses supporters of more diversity on sidelines and in college sports administration.

Will Hobson | The Washington Post

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

