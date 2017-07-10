sports + biz + culture + life

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox

rantnrave:// Do sports and fans have a trust issue? One-third of fans surveyed for a new study said their "trust in the sport industry" fell in the past year. That study was conducted in Britain but a poll of U.S. fans might find similar results. Where can fans turn without being roped in by the cynicism sports has wrought? Can FIFA be trusted? Is it fair to compare the NFL to a 20th-century tobacco company? Does the NCAA exploit student-athletes? Older generations fell in love with baseball for the love of the game, but do modern fans talk more about Bryce Harper's sweet swing or where he's going in free agency in 2018? Sport these days seems like it's more about transactions and contracts and prospects and drafts than the game itself. Fans are smarter, more in tune with how the game works on a business level and can watch any team they want, not just the one in their city. That's not lamenting the past. It's appreciating the modern era of fandom. But smarter fans are more critical and, probably, less trusting. That's the tradeoff. The more accessible athletes, execs and leagues are, the more chances we get to see past the facade and the more cynical we can become. ... The hype for Lonzo Ball is real and so is the demand. He got a sellout for a summer league game. Then dropped a triple-double. Winning summer league MVP is irrelevant but bringing out that many fans isn't. But how are the Big Baller Brand shoes selling? ... Enjoying Sports Illustrated's Eats vertical. Though not sure yet whether SI was savvy or sneaky to repurpose its NFL Twitter account for it. Food is a huge part of the sports experience. What is a Dodgers game without a Dodger Dog or an SEC game without a pit stop at a BBQ joint? Devoting more time and space to it makes sense. ... Jared Wyllys looks into the amateur baseball industrial complex. If you read The Arm, you know the issues it can cause. Do the benefits outweigh the costs? Does it create exposure for players from unheralded areas? Or ask teenagers to pay too much to chase an unlikely dream? Both?

The Nationals outfielder enters the All-Star Game at the center of the sport, and unafraid to joust a bit with the media.

Barry Svrluga | The Washington Post

The road to MLB now goes through amateur baseball showcases run by organizations like Perfect Game. Sometimes they can be a boon for players. But are they worth it?

Jared Wyllys | Vice Sports

With strict rules, stiff competition and cash on the line, this is nothing like the breezy backyard ballgame you remember.

C. Brian Smith | Narratively

When hurricane-force winds suddenly struck the Bay, they swept more than 100 boaters into one of the worst sailing disasters in modern American history.

Matthew Teague | Smithsonian Magazine

An army of volunteers help run the youth game in America, but a lack of professional oversight could be costing the game in the U.S. future stars.

Tim Froh | The Guardian

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox