rantnrave:// A manic Monday at Wimbledon. Down goes Rafa. Goodbye, Angelique Kerber. In a day, the draw gets all shaken up. Gilles Muller's upset win over Nadal was a classic -- a five-set thriller that ended under the threat of darkness. Nadal's loss is surprising because he was coming off a major championship in Paris and has two titles on this grass court, too. It deprives us of the dream semifinal foursome of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Nadal. Kerber's loss makes the women's draw even more fun. A field without the No. 1 seed feels like a free-for-all. Could this be an opportunity for Venus Williams to win her first major since 2008? Can Jelena Ostapenko go back-to-back? Will Djokovic break his 2017 slump? All would make for great endings, but one more title by Federer would be thrilling. ... I wish Greg Oden turned out better. A one-year star at Ohio State, he'll forever be remembered as the guy taken over Kevin Durant. So talented and so unfortunate throughout his short career. He was dogged by injuries, one significant problem after another robbing him of a lengthy or productive tenure. Seth Wickersham paints a portrait of Oden in 2017. He's far removed from the NBA. His body is broken. His life nearly spun out of control. But he finally seems comfortable in his skin. Sports makes us think in terms of potential -- the players who have it and the ones who don't live up to it. Sometimes, the busts are as memorable as the ones who made it. ... All rise for Aaron Judge, baseball's new king of swing. The MVP candidate added a Home Run Derby crown Monday night with a walk-off win. Marlins Park was rocking. Judge can crush it and the derby is cool again. Watching 490-foot home run after 490-foot home run doesn't get old. The tournament format breathed life into something that was getting stale. Wish they'd bring back those old offseason HR contests, too. In black and white, of course. ... It will be sad to see an MLB All-Star Game in Miami without Jose Fernandez. His death last September is still fresh. It felt like we all lost someone. Like we were deprived of watching a star grow into an all-timer. Miami misses him.

Jose Fernandez's tragic death rolled through South Florida like a Category 5 hurricane nine months ago. And with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Miami on Tuesday, reminders are everywhere.

Ethan Bauer | The Miami Herald

In defense of a lost art in today's game.

Gerald Marzorati | Bloomberg

In 1976, the game drew 36.5 million viewers. Last year (with America's population 100 million greater than in 1976), the game drew 8.7 million. There's one big reason why.

Jeff Greenfield | The Daily Beast

An independent report says USA Gymnastics needs "a complete cultural change" to better protect athletes from sexual abuse, but doesn't look at who was responsible.

Lauren Green | Vice Sports

Frank Vercauteren and his Belgium teammates take on Diego Maradona in the 1982 World Cup.

Colin Drury | The Guardian

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

