rantnrave:// Why are fans blinded by laundry? There's outrage every time a star switches teams or when a promising underclassman goes from one college to another. Freedom of player movement is a virtue only if it helps your team. Kevin Scarbinsky asks the essential question: Why do fans side with management over players? When a running back low on the depth chart wants to go somewhere else, why do fans want their school to restrict transfers? In the pros, max salaries, franchise tags and qualifying offers tether players to their teams and limit their free agency. Fans want the best players on their teams. Player movement is a zero sum game and nobody wants to lose. Why don't fans side with labor more often when there are contract disputes or when a player signs a big contract with a new team? Most fans are employees, not owners. They work jobs, leave jobs, look for better salaries and situations that are best for their families. Does that sound familiar? Pro athletes may be millionaires, making it hard for ticket-buying fans to relate to them. But owners are even wealthier. College athletes get a scholarship for their work, while their schools rake in millions. Everyone is looking out for themselves, just like we are in the job market. Shouldn't we want a system that gives players that? It may hurt to see a player leave, but shouldn't we at least understand why they're leaving? Is fandom so intoxicating that it wipes out empathy? ... Aaron Judge is 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds. He mashes 500-foot home runs and plays Gold Glove right field. Even if the Yankees rookie isn't the next Derek Jeter, he's already MLB's breakout star. SportsSET: "The New King of Dingers". ... Johanna Konta could be the first British woman to win Wimbledon in 40 years. On the men's side, Andy Murray, who knows something about breaking long British droughts on that grass court, is eyeing his third Wimbledon title. All Konta has to do to get to the final is beat Venus Williams. Unseeded Magdalena Rybarikova could be waiting for her there. Murray has Federer and Djokovic remaining in his bracket. Is that juicy enough for you? ... Los Angeles and Paris will get the 2024 and 2028 Olympics in some order but, as Sally Jenkins asks, why does any city want them? Can the IOC assure them they won't be left in debt and stuck with useless stadiums? With fewer cities willing to bid, the ones that do have leverage to bargain. ... For $100 you can buy Mayweather-McGregor or a year's subscription to Amazon Prime. ... Chris Christie, sports talk radio host.

"My whole thing is not to cause division or anything," he says. "I want to talk about my experience, how it is, what it's like for me."

Ryan Kartje | Los Angeles Daily News

It's the night before the world's first professional flag football game, and everything's going wrong. Not that it matters. The league's two teams, led by former NFL All-Pros Mike Vick and Terrell Owens, have just taken the field for a dress rehearsal of sorts. On the first play, someone bobbles the throw-off.

David Pierce | Wired

There are so many ways to die.

James Hamblin | The Atlantic

For three years I camped out at stadiums, hotels, card conventions, restaurants and bars waiting for players, pen ready, asking for autographs. Most of my time was spent at Anaheim Stadium, where the then California Angels played. As long as I didn't get arrested, do drugs or come home with a tattoo, my parents didn't seem to worry what I did while I was out getting autographs.

Mark Mulroney | Victory Journal

As fewer cities show interest in hosting the Games, those willing should use their leverage to demand greater financial help.

Sally Jenkins | The Washington Post

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

