rantnrave:// Why is UFC still feuding with reporters? This week, Ariel Helwani revealed he was kicked off Showtime's coverage of the Mayweather-McGregor promotional tour. Helwani said it was UFC boss Dana White's doing. It's not the first time White has banned him from doing his job. They have history. He has been a thorn in White's side for consistently breaking big stories and getting them out before UFC. MMA marketing is about narratives and Helwani writes his own. This seems to be a constant problem in MMA, and Helwani is the face of it. MMA writers formed an association in June to try to guard against it. UFC's desire to try to control its coverage is understandable but foolhardy. Every pro sports league would love to have autonomy over what news gets out. UFC, which boomed over the past decade, doesn't have the same norms in place for the press as the NBA, NFL and MLB -- which grew on the back of major media coverage and have had journalistic rules codified through agreements with writers' associations. UFC has marketed itself as a pirate organization and may feel like it's not beholden to the same norms. Blockading reporters, especially ones as good as Helwani, is petty. When they break news, even if UFC doesn't like it, it still keeps a spotlight on the sport. UFC should understand that growth comes from many channels -- even the ones it doesn't always like. ... Andy Murray, gone. Novak Djokovic, injured and out. Roger Federer, still beating Father Time. The dream final four in the men's draw at Wimbledon is dead -- collapsing during a wild Wednesday. Instead, we get an unlikely final four. Sam Querrey is the surprise semifinalist -- a 24-seed who became the first U.S. man to get this far since 2009. Anything but a Federer title would be a surprise. Then again, so is Marin Cilic as the second-highest seed remaining, and that happened. ... Wednesday was the darkest day of the sports calendar. No MLB, NFL, NBA or NHL games. But in the Twitter age, it doesn't feel like we missed anything.

Former NFL linebacker Ka'Lial Glaud's struggle with post-concussion syndrome illustrates how the sport's fringe performers have greater incentive to put their health at risk -- and fewer resources to cope with lasting damage.

Patrick Hruby | Vice Sports

Fans find that waiting in line for access to prime matches at the All England Club is half the fun.

Chuck Culpepper | The Washington Post

Jackson Vroman traveled the world, playing ball, partying and drawing friends into his circle. Yet his death at 34 cast a lonely light across his life.

David Waldstein | The New York Times

Major League Baseball and the players' association implemented the Spanish-language translators program to allow Latino ballplayers to have their voices heard in English without worrying about appearing unintelligent during an interview. Twenty-eight teams have full-time translators, but the Kansas City Royals are allowed to use a coach who also translates, but not word-for-word.

Maria Torres | The Kansas City Star

Randy Kaplan is on a quest to bring the world together through his collection of signed baseballs. So far, he's gotten 350 baseballs signed by world leaders -- and another thousand signed by prospective world leaders. Kaplan shares some of his favorite stories with OAG's Karen Given.

Bill Littlefield | WBUR

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

