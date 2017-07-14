sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Venus Williams sometimes gets lost in her sister's shadow. It's understandable. Serena is the greatest women's tennis player ever. She's probably the best tennis player ever. She's one of the most dominant athletes in history. Nearly anyone would stand in her shadow. But Venus' career has been remarkable too. Seven Grand Slam titles. Years of injuries and illness. She wasn't a contender for a while, going eight years without a finals appearance in a slam. It has been nine years since her last major championship. That title could be coming soon because Venus is now the best story in sports. She'll face Garbine Muguruza in the Wimbledon final Saturday. She's 37 -- too old to be competitive in most sports and ancient in tennis. Muguruza is 23. This shouldn't be close. But Venus is different. Who could've imagined her winning a slam again two or three years ago? It doesn't matter if it's without Serena in the field. This is our time to appreciate Venus. The older sister who came out roaring first on the WTA has the spotlight back on her. Let's enjoy this. ... Phil Ivey was the biggest star of last decade's Great Poker Boom. I remember watching the World Series of Poker and studying how all the players operated. Each one had a distinct personality. Ivey didn't hide behind glasses. He intimidated just by picking up a set of cards. No one could compare to Ivey's cool. He was always the biggest name at the table. That seems like a long time ago. Poker's buzz has settled, and Ivey's aura has taken a hit because of scandal. David Hill tries to figure out why he's not at this year's WSOP. A deep dive on a man who is still poker's biggest star, even if he's hardly seen anymore. ... In 2015 this Washington Nationals O.F. nicknamed "Bam Bam" hit 42 home runs and was the NL MVP.

In an exclusive interview, the gymnast alleges years of horrors at the hands of doctor Larry Nassar.

Abigail Pesta | Cosmopolitan

Bill Belichick can see the next safety of the Patriots: another versatile -- and undervalued -- piece who could contribute to the five-time Super Bowl champions. He is a proven winner. He is passionate. He is 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, and sculpted from stone.

Howie Kussoy | New York Post

40 years ago Thursday, the lights went out in New York and the city was plunged into 25 hours of chaos. Here's what that was like at Shea Stadium.

Patrick Sauer | Vice Sports

In a sport known for its post-truth propagation of transfer rumors, a journalist created a fake phenom to see how much traction his story could get. A lot, it turned out.

Rory Smith | The New York Times

Swine flu, supervolcano eruption, zombie attack. Competitors at the Survival Trial, an adventure race in the New Mexico backcountry, come armed to the teeth and ready for anything.

Brendan Borrell | Outside Online

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

