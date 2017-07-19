sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Is the NBA playing with fire or embracing change by abandoning home and road jersey guidelines? It's hard to decide where to land on the league's decision to rejigger its uniforms. Nike will make NBA jerseys starting next season and as part of the rollout it announced the seismic change. No more home and road unis. We get association and iconic editions, and two others with names cast straight from the apparel company's prodigious marketing division. The new names don't mean much; they're just different ways of describing the same thing. The big alteration is that teams will now be able to wear whatever they want at home. They'll pick one of the four available jersey options (eight teams also will have a classic jersey) and the road team will pick a contrasting option. Home whites are gone. Decades of tradition are out. But change isn't always bad. One positive: Looks like the sleeved jerseys are going away. As Paul Lukas of Uni Watch notes, a strict adherence to home whites had been phased out for a few years already. The difference is that it's official. Lakers fans will get to see those beautiful purple and gold jerseys in L.A. Celtics fans can see their team in green. It'll take some time to get used to it. Read Lukas for the full analysis. ... MLB teams aren't waiting for the trade deadline to give us a fireworks show. Jose Quintana to the Cubs. J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks. A deal for half of the White Sox to the Yankees (OK, just David Robertson, Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle) is done. Happy to see teams taking the July 31 deadline as a suggestion. A slew of trades is one way to steer attention to baseball. The viewing window is all yours.

Being an NBA coach is a highly desired position, but to get there, coaches face a deep applicant pool and must separate themselves with connections and skill.

Scott Davis | Business Insider

Five hours with the Aviators, L.A.'s premier pro Ultimate Frisbee franchise.

John McDermott | MEL Magazine

Whenever the Tour de France climbs a mountain, it rides into a party that has been raging, sometimes for days.

Andrew Keh | The New York Times

For Lum Smith, a historian with deep knowledge of the African-American experience in Buffalo, the meaning of those feats of hitting the ball over the scoreboard will always transcend baseball.

Sean Kirst | The Buffalo News

The 2002 World Cup is remembered as the tournament of Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Ronaldo. However, thanks to referees, the golden goal rule and South Korea, it is also considered one of the most contentious of all time.

Will Magee | Vice Sports

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

