The NBA Summer League fling, Sue Bird shares and a punter's trivia pursuit

rantnrave:// NBA SUMMER LEAGUE has gone from basketball's favorite dive bar to a bustling club in just a few years. It was always an important stop for the league's insiders, but its popularity has grown significantly among fans. Ratings are up. Games are sold out. It's given the league a buzz deep into July. All this to watch rookies, journeymen and fringe players. What received more attention this month: LONZO BALL or the MLB ALL-STAR GAME? That shouldn't be an argument. But NBA Summer League is a LAS VEGAS basketball bacchanal. Everyone there is looking for action. Its growth is a testament to how the NBA found a way to become a year-round sport. SportsSET: "The NBA's Summer Fling"... Bravo, SUE BIRD. She revealed she's gay and dating soccer star MEGAN RAPINOE in this superb profile by MECHELLE VOEPEL. Kudos to Voepel for not blasting the news up top in the story, and telling Bird's story subtly and appropriately. The WNBA has become one of the more socially conscious pro sports leagues, while its players have found their voices, too. A number of its stars are out and use their podium to push for awareness and change. This week, the SEATTLE STORM, Bird's team, fundraised for PLANNED PARENTHOOD and held a pre-game rally for the organization. It wasn't always this way. The league was slow to reach out to LGBTQ fans. "Homophobia hurts our league; racism hurts it; sexism hurts it," Bird said. Those issues flared up this spring when CANDICE WIGGINS said she was bullied during her career for being straight. WNBA players rushed to dispute her claims. It showed that the issue is never too far from the surface for the league. But with stars like Bird leading the way and teams willing to speak up for the ideals that matter most to its fans and players, the WNBA seems to be on good footing and growing... NETS owner MIKHAIL PROKHOROV explains how to be a RUSSIAN oligarch... THE JUICE is loose. What's next for O.J. SIMPSON? Hopefully, the last time we'll hear from O.J. is when he leaves the prison he's sat in for the past nine years. He's a supermarket checkout-line celebrity whose Hall of Fame NFL career gets second billing on his WIKIPEDIA page. He's famous for being infamous. At 70, the best thing O.J. can do is recede into his private life quietly. His carnival doesn't need any more acts... AMERICA's least-liked baseball team.

Sue Bird is self-admittedly private. But the WNBA All-Star is finally opening up on her career, her relationship with girlfriend Megan Rapinoe and why it's important to talk now.

Mechelle Voepel | espnW

Dozens of major leaguers are speaking out in favor of the protests against president Nicolas Maduro, who wants to rewrite Venezuela's constitution and consolidate even more power.

Jeff Passan | Yahoo Sports

Redskins punter Tress Way has created a trivia board game for everyone. A Kickstarter campaign for What's Your Bid launches on July 31.

Scott Allen | The Washington Post

A 13-year-old prodigy stole the spotlight, and his opponents that day will never forget it.

Kevin Paul Dupont | The Boston Globe

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

