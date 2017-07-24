sports + biz + culture + life

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox

rantnrave:// Jordan Spieth walked the fine line between disaster and champion Sunday. It was a back-nine high-wire act. Straddling chaos and victory has become routine for golf's 23-year-old boy king. It's funny how quickly perceptions can change. Spieth had blown another major lead. His 13th hole was a spectacular mess. Spieth has already mastered the art of the choke in his career. It was easy to see a reputation bubbling. Would the 2017 Open follow him like the 2016 Masters? Not this time. Spieth is The Open champ. He's one PGA Championship away from the career grand slam. The only other golfer to win three-quarters of the slam so young: Jack Nicklaus. Life is good for Spieth. He's drinking it in. But unlike Tiger Woods at the same age, he's fragile and complex. Woods was a sensation because he was great without a fault. He stormed Augusta at 21. He was feared on Sundays. If he led after three rounds, he did not lose -- a trend that survived until the 2009 PGA Championship. Spieth has no such sheen. He's vulnerable. No Sunday lead is safe for him. That's not Tiger. Spieth is the anti-Tiger. ... There are no sacred cows in college sports. We learned that again last week when Ole Miss fired Hugh Freeze. Freeze was another in a line of successful college coaches who were built up into something larger. But, as Dan Wolken reminds us, we need to stop turning college coaches into demigods. They are fallible and the fall will be long and hard. This happens most in college because the players come and go every three to five years and the system is designed to diminish them. The coach develops a cult of personality in that vacuum. He is the biggest man on campus. Nick Saban is Alabama football. Urban Meyer is Ohio State's true star. But they're still just men coaching a sport. They're flawed and make mistakes. That gets lost too often. No matter how many games they win, none are too big to fail. ... What do sports broadcasters eat and drink to get through a long game? ... The legendary college football coach who became a renowned gardener. ... For once, will LeBron James get left behind instead of leaving?

A lack of charisma? His background? Image and perception? Why does cycling great Chris Froome not receive the admiration he surely deserves?

Tom Fordyce | BBC Sport

With O.J. Simpson back in the news and all over our Twitter feeds for a parole hearing, we started wondering what other notable sports moments would have blown up on social media.

Mike Piellucci, Aaron Gordon, Caitlin Kelly, Sean Newell, Jorge Arangure Jr., Patrick Hruby, Eric Nusbaum, David Roth & Karisa Maxwell | Vice Sports

Even hardcore devotees disagree, though many acknowledge there's something profoundly spiritual about catching waves -- a feeling scientists attribute to the power of being in the water.

Jaimal Yogis | The Atlantic

Hall of Fame football coach, athletic director ... master gardener? How the University of Georgia legend found a second love on the turf around Athens.

Tommy Tomlinson | Garden & Gun

In looking at the Scottie Pippen model for sneaker viability, it seems Roger Federer could still be due a moment after all. It'll take a while, sure, but collectors and fans alike would be wise to pick up what they can.

Jordan Lebeau | Forbes

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox