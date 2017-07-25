sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// If it's true that everybody and everything has a price, then how much would it be for a pro sports league to change its structure? Not incremental changes like the number of games played or even the length of a game, but how the league operates. How its championship is awarded. Its very essence. We already know college sports conferences have a price. A search for bigger dollars led to conference realignment. College presidents, ADs and conference commissioners were willing to sell away some of the attractions of their sports -- tradition, rivalries, continuity, familiarity -- for higher revenue, larger TV deals and, so they say, longer term stability. The BCS gave way to the playoff. What would it take for MLS to adopt relegation and promotion? Apparently, $4 billion over 10 years isn't enough. The league rejected an offer to sell its media rights for that sum under the condition it change to the European model. Let's ignore the technicality that it may have violated an exclusive negotiating window. Those are details. MLS will have this same option in a few years when that window closes. But it says it's opposed to pro/rel. How much would it cost to change its mind? Variations of a midseason tournament to determine NBA playoff spots have been floating around for a while -- Bill Simmons gets credit for the Entertaining As Hell Tournament in my book. Even NBA commissioner Adam Silver has floated it. All we're waiting for is the league to name its price. ... Why has the mythical Dream Team scrimmage never aired? The tape exists. Jack McCallum has a copy. But it has never made it online or on TV. The Dream Team documentary only showed some moments and mixed in footage of other scrimmages. Is the NBA waiting for a special date? Or does it think we don't care? It's time we see The Greatest Game Nobody Ever Saw. ... Where else in this country do black lives matter more to white people than a football field in the South? ... Is a video game meant to be completed as quickly as possible or savored over time? What's more rewarding: beating the final level or running up every character to their max potential? In only the opening scene. One person's "pathetic waste of man hours" is another's "moral goodness." ... The San Francisco Giants stopped believin'.

Once renowned, now forgotten, Major Rowland Bowen was an anarchistic self-amputee who ruffled establishment feathers and re-wrote cricket history.

Russell Jackson | The Guardian

An Emmy-winning TV series. An Oscar-winning film. 13 million people tuning in to his parole hearing. We as a country are addicted to O.J. Simpson. The question is why.

Touré | The Daily Beast

The current calamity in Rio was predictable. Every prospective Olympic city, especially Los Angeles, should be warned.

Dave Zirin | The Nation

It was supposed to be a celebration of how far Pokémon GO had come in its first year, but instead Chicago's Pokemon GO Fest was a horrifying flashback to the issues that plagued the game at launch.

Paul Tassi | Forbes

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey wants to talk about race in America. Let's do it.

Joseph Goodman | AL.com

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

