rantnrave:// Entertainment or competition: What is sports? It's an important distinction. For athletes, coaches and execs, it's about the game and the result. Wins and losses matter. Dollars and jobs are on the line. What about for fans? It's harder to put all of them in the same boat. Are they watching because the outcome matters or because the game does? Is that too black or white? Does the wrong outcome spoil the experience? Your answer might dictate where you stand on replay and robots. Replay is everywhere. MLS is the last major domestic pro league to add it. Getting the call right is important. But not if it takes too long. That has been the gripe in baseball since it added replay. Is that hypocritical? Always seemed that way to me. Or does accuracy have its limits? Can you put right on a clock? Do we need right at all? The NFL dropped instant replay for seven years before bringing it back. MLB has resisted the call for robot umps, which could erase human error behind the plate altogether. What's wrong with human error, though? Diego Maradona says replay would have wiped out his Hand of God goal and he's OK with that. I'm not. If sports is theater, then controversy is part of the plot. I want the right team to win. But I'd rather the game be interesting. ... Katie Ledecky lost. Katie Ledecky lost?! Is Katie Ledecky allowed to lose? ... Minimum salary for the new Overwatch League: $50,000. MLS minimum salary: $53,000. ... The 2007 college football season was ridiculous. LSU won the national title with two losses. Tim Tebow won the Heisman. The SEC's dominance over the sport set in. SB Nation dives deep into that wild year. We can only hope college football will be so good to us in 2017.

The world's top ultrarunners fight to compete in the Barkley Marathons, an ever-shifting race designed by a madman to break their spirits through 100 miles of hellish Appalachian Mountains. So far, only 14 people have completed it.

George Pendle | Esquire

Zoë Quinn spent much of her life playing and designing games. Then she found herself inside one -- a vicious, multiplayer, real-time harassment bonanza.

Noreen Malone | Select All

The humble football shirt has evolved to become both big business and high fashion, with culture, politics and cutting-edge design all playing a part as a new London exhibition demonstrates.

Niall McVeigh | The Guardian

A quadriplegic since an accident last year, Dan Piccioli was unable to travel to watch his son compete in the World Series of Poker but he proudly cheered him on from the family home near Olean.

Matt Schneidman | The Buffalo News

The future of soccer analytics and what it might mean for the average fan.

Jake Walerius | FanSided

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

