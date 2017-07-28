sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// It's all but official: The Olympics are coming to Los Angeles. Probably 2028. Is that good? The excitement is muted except for the city's mayor and the committee trying to lure the Games there. The announcement will come close to the year anniversary of the 2016 Olympics, which could put it in line for a harsh comparison. A year out from the Rio Games and Brazil seems to be in disarray. Its legacy is ugly. Neighborhoods were razed. Budget overrun is the norm -- and the IOC won't help pay back the debt. The poor and homeless feel the brunt of the pain -- like in Atlanta in 1996. Will L.A. regret hosting? The city's bid committee argues that costs will be down because the city already has the facilities it needs. Stadiums won't sit empty and decay after the Olympics leave. This time they'll stay on budget. L.A. has the infrastructure in place to avoid calamity. Maybe they're right. But there's a reason fewer cities are making Olympic bids than before. Hosting the Olympics has historically been a bad investment. Will L.A. be different? ... DISH is suing Univision because the network will livestream Liga MX matches on Facebook. DISH argues its agreement stops Univision from distributing the games for free over the internet. Univision says its differentiating the product by airing the Facebook games in English. The lawsuit could have implications for what a rights-holder can do with its coverage outside of linear TV. Will media companies be more aggressive in gobbling up rights if DISH wins and Liga MX is pulled off Facebook? ... The top business schools in the U.S. don't have sports-oriented programs but sports' influence there is growing. They're not adding sports management programs but they are adding classes and grabbing distinguished speakers. Harvard or Stanford MBA degrees are opening more doors for students than those with sports-centered degrees from lower-rated schools. ... There's no better place in sports than your own arena. The players come and go, the uniforms change, but home is where your seat is. SportsSET: "Home Sweet Home". ... The L.A. Rams want you to laugh with them, not at them.

The kid from Hong Kong travels across America alone, scarfing fast food, hopping cheap flights and seeing as much Angels baseball as possible. He's 17, and since July 13 he's been a Pacific Ocean away from home.

Keith Sharon | The Orange County Register

Meet Gaston Grant, one of the very few black owner-trainers in horseracing and almost certainly the only one who also works full time at UPS.

Madison Darbyshire | Narratively

Butt wants to tell me a story about the heavy price a player will pay for the love of football.

Mark Kiszla | The Denver Post

En route to victory at the British Open, the now three-time major winner displayed a short game that is currently without peer.

Jaime Diaz | Golf Digest

Apple's new iOS will kill off many beloved old games. Will anyone be able to save them?

Cyrus Nemati | Slate

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

