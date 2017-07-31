sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Is Jon Jones a hero or villain? It's hard to label him in any binary way. He's the champ, though; that's all that matters. For now. Jones is unpredictable and unreliable. He has been arrested, stripped of his title twice and suspended for a year, almost killing his career. But he can still fight, and he knocked out Daniel Cormier on Saturday night. If Jones can stay on the right side of UFC, he remains must-watch. His ugly history is a draw for the casual fight fan. With Conor McGregor off boxing, Jones is the guy who can pull me in to watch a UFC fight I might otherwise skip. Unfortunately for him, the talk after the fight centered on Cormier's post-match interview. His sad, beaten face was the lasting image from UFC 214. Even if you didn't see the fight, you still knew Cormier lost. We love in-the-moment emotion from athletes, but did the Cormier interview cross a line? He got knocked out and was later diagnosed with a concussion. The interview was captivating and icky. If Cormier wasn't all there, should he have had a TV camera in his face? Joe Rogan admitted he shouldn't have interviewed him. He said he broke a personal rule about not interviewing knocked-out fighters, but that shouldn't be his call to make. You can't ask him to turn down the interview we all wanted to see. It's on UFC to protect Cormier at a time when he seemed helpless. ... Congrats to the 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame class. It took too long for Tim Raines to get his plaque. He had a stat-line ahead of his time and his RBI Baseball legacy looms large. Jeff Bagwell shouldn't have been kept out so long by unfounded PED accusations. Pudge Rodriguez is the best defensive catcher of my lifetime -- and he could rake. John Schuerholz built a dynasty in Atlanta. But maybe Bud Selig should've had to wait a little longer because of his controversial tenure as MLB commissioner. At least until Bonds and Clemens get in. ... We'll see Adrian Beltre in Cooperstown eventually. He didn't need it for his resume, but here's to baseball's newest entry into the 3,000-hit club. The on-deck circle is wherever you say it is. ... The US Women's National Team's comeback against Brazil was fast and furious. Three goals in nine minutes. Megan Rapinoeg was the rainmaker, scoring once and assisting on two goals. No US soccer player I'd rather watch.

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

