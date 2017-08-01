sports + biz + culture + life

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox

rantnrave:// LaVar Ball has walked a fine line since he jumped into the mainstream a year ago. To some, he's a loudmouth and a nuisance. To me, he's sports' answer to the Kardashians. He's also willing to stand up to the NCAA's racket and upend the shoe game. He knows the rules of fame and brand-building in 2017: If you've got talent, crush it; if you don't, keep talking to keep the spotlight. Ball kept talking. He may have finally gone too far. He had a female referee kicked out of a game during his son's AAU game last weekend because she dared to give him a technical foul. It started a whole round of mishigas that left him looking like a bully and earning accusations of misogyny. There was an uproar of criticism for Adidas for enabling him. ESPN analyst Jay Bilas says he's done with him. Bilas won't be the last. Ball is a carnival barker. His currency is attention. Should we be outraged by him or are we feeding into his plan? The charitable view of Ball is that he's a traveling roadshow and we're his marks. He's a stage dad profiting off your clicks and eyeballs. Shouldn't there be consequences for his behavior? He told that referee to "stay in her lane" -- the second time he's said that to a woman when she confronted him. Is he part of the summer basketball circuit's wild west or trying to push people around because of his newfound stature? How you perceive Ball may depend on how much you're willing to let him get away with. If that sounds like circular logic, it is. If you like Ball, he'll continue to get the benefit of the doubt. He's no different than a politician or a wrestling heel. He'll keep performing until the crowd isn't behind him anymore. ... The team on pace for 114 wins acquired All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish minutes before Monday's trade deadline. Will it lead to a World Series? Who knows? Baseball can be random in the postseason, so hold off on the Warriors comparisons. But the Dodgers know the only way to protect against October's ruthlessness is to stack the deck with talent. The Yankees, meanwhile, got Sonny Gray. He'll have a larger immediate impact than Darvish. The Yankees need him to get into the postseason. Darvish is a hood ornament until it starts. ... The Lost & Found Project is cool serendipity. Doug Walker found 30,000 film negatives at a flea market 10 years ago, including photos documenting California's surf and beach community in the 1970s. The photos are vivid, inviting you into surfing's mystical culture. If the stories in the book are as good, it's a hell of a read.

This offseason proves star players are becoming increasingly powerful, and the modern attention economy explains why.

Thomas Euler | attentionecono.me

We go to AT&T Park to find out how Intel broadcasts a live baseball game in virtual reality.

Nicole Lee | Engadget

Now we just need to crowdsource the 53-man roster and nightly lineup construction.

Dan Steinberg | The Washington Post

They promised to be the cleanest Olympic Games -- but are, in fact, contenders to be the dirtiest, according to a Daily Mail investigation.

Rob Draper, Nick Harris & Edmund Willison | Daily Mail Online

Would you accept corporate logos placed on the field of play in MLB broadcasts in exchange for shorter commercial breaks? The league is experimenting with it as part of pace of play.

Maury Brown | Forbes

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox