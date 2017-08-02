sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Video games like Madden, FIFA and NBA 2K haven't just sold millions of copies, they've taught their sports to a new era of fans and bred the next generation of stars. Madden helped expose future NFL players to the sport's X's and O's. FIFA pulled a new generation into soccer fandom. Video games have changed how fans consume sports from arcade to living room to dorm room. SportsSET: "Nearly Real Sports: The Video Games That Changed Sports"... Do all the fitness gadgets and apps we have access to in 2017 make us better? Molly McHugh asked that question after she spent three months tracking her runs with RUNKEEPER. She was running more for the app than for herself. Still, she ran more miles than she would have without it. Does that justify the app trap? Everyone works out for different reasons. But if we get sucked into the apps and not the workouts, what are we ultimately taking away from the experience? For many, workouts are as much mental cleansing as physical exertion. Does tech get in the way?... The best story you'll read today on a 5-year-old tweet.

Twenty-five years ago this week, the NBA's superstars took the world by storm in 1992 Olympics.

David Aldridge | NBA.com

"The only person that can guard me is a 500-pound dude who is faster than Iverson. And you'll never find nobody like that."

Ron Jordan & Seth Ferranti | OZY

Working until the early morning hours in a Manhattan restaurant kitchen, Julio Sauce still finds the energy to train for and compete each year in the New York City Marathon -- a grueling 26-mile endurance test through the five boroughs.

Kate McLean & Theo Rigby | Aeon Magazine

Players such as Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard are part owners of teams in the States. But it's not MLS that attracts them.

Adam Elder | The Guardian

Nothing is more disruptive to an NFL passing game than pressure on the quarterback, and the numbers show that sacks are true drive-killers.

Neil Greenberg | The Washington Post

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

