sports + biz + culture + life

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox

rantnrave:// The Alex Rodriguez redemption narrative is setting in. Rodriguez was a wunderkind, a cheater, a no-doubt Hall of Famer, an MLB pariah. But baseball's most controversial star has found a way to redefine himself again and again. His latest makeover: a budding TV career. Rodriguez is Fox Sports' breakout star. He reintroduced himself to the country and pivoted away from his playing days. Rodriguez is one of the best players in MLB history and a two-time PED cheat. When he retired his legacy was of a fallen idol. That seems long ago. He's sports' version of Madonna, constantly reinventing himself. Now, Rodriguez is the bubbly, well-dressed entrepreneur on J.Lo's arm. He's got a show on CNBC. The star who just wanted to be loved finally is. SportsSET: "A-Rod's Second (Second) Act". ... Ara Parseghian was the head football coach at Notre Dame when the school was in all its glory. Other than Knute Rockne, no coach is more closely associated with the school. He made the Fighting Irish a national power again and became a god-like figure at a program where football is religion. The son of immigrants who became the face of a school that defined Americana. Parseghian had a story as good as any of his teams. R.I.P. ... How will football be played in 20 years? Will esports be mainstream? How will we watch the NHL? Will unicorns roam the NBA? The future is coming sooner than you think. SportsSET: "The Future of Sports". ... World-class soccer players don't leave Barcelona in their prime. Neymar is about to. At $262 million, it's double the record transfer fee. We've never seen a transaction like this before. Will he be better off at PSG? Neymar won't be chasing Champions League titles -- at least immediately -- without Messi and Suarez but he'll be The Man and he's already got a place in history. This is how you announce your place among soccer royalty. ... SportsREDEF won't be landing in your inbox Friday morning. We're taking a little break. See you bright and early Monday!

He made $500 million playing baseball then became a scandal-plagued Yankees pariah. Now, Alex Rodriguez is on ABC, CNBC and Fox Sports, rebooting himself as more than a jock turned broadcaster (and J.Lo's beau).

Marisa Guthrie | Hollywood Reporter

Or, at least make it one of a few permanent homes for future Olympics.

Adam Minter | Bloomberg

Barcelona inserted Neymar's €222m buyout clause last year as a Not For Sale sign but playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi and the benefits of a world-record transfer have seemingly turned his head.

Sid Lowe | The Guardian

Playing golf with the 45th President of the United States offers a revealing character study of him.

Alan Shipnuck | Golf

"I think there is this false idea floating around that to be 'allowed' to write about sports you need to be distanced or severed from your feelings, but the truth is there are so many different, equally valid approaches to this conversation."

Britni de la Cretaz | Vogue

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox