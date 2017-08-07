sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// This was not how it was supposed to end for Usain Bolt. The Sprint God was beaten. He took bronze in his final 100-meter race, behind two U.S. sprinters, because for once he couldn't muster that rocket-fueled comeback after his usual slow start. Justin Gatlin, twice banned for doping, took gold. The loss did nothing to lessen Bolt's legacy. Like Gatlin, we all bow at his careerlong supremacy. Bolt is the rare sprinter bigger than his sport. Charismatic. Playful. Dominant. The last three Olympics revolved around Bolt on land and Michael Phelps in the water. His 100-meter performances were works of art. Because he was usually slow out of the blocks, he seemed even faster when he blew by other sprinters in the middle third of the race, like he was toying with them. His biggest (perhaps only) weakness was the first act he needed to set up drama. Bolt was also brilliant at 200 meters, a reminder that he actually began his career running longer distances. His long strides gobbled up the track. Bolt won the 100 and 200 over three straight Olympics, when it had been 20 years since someone did it once. He walks away the world's fastest man and a rock star. ... Congrats to the NFL's Hall of Fame class of 2017. LaDainian Tomlinson is the most valuable fantasy football player ever, and a stud running back. His speech was poignant. Jerry Jones is the NFL owner who won't stop talking. Jason Taylor is one of the best pass-rushers the sport has seen. Morten Andersen is here to rep the kickers as just the second pure place-kicker in Canton. Kenny Easley pressed for social activism in his speech, which had to make the NFL squirm. Terrell Davis and Kurt Warner are controversial choices whose inclusion might redefine who gets elected. Each was great but not for long. Warner had just three seasons where he played all 16 games but he quarterbacked one of the best offenses ever and had a resurgence in Arizona. Davis' career was pretty much done after his fourth season but he got in thanks to two Super Bowls and a 2,000 yard season. Does the Hall now judge players on their peak and disregard longevity? That could cause issues, but they belong. We should honor the truly dominant, even if it is short-lived. Davis and Warner are two of the best I've seen. The bigger regret is they couldn't do it for longer. But can we put Terrell Owens in already? ... Michael Eisner is the new Portsmouth owner. The former Disney CEO gets a down-on-its-luck club with a championship history that was competing in the Europa League less than a decade ago. And he might be getting it on its ascent. It won League Two last season and is a level closer to an EPL return. Can Eisner get them there? ... The Dolphins signed a QB. It wasn't Colin Kaepernick. ... RIP Darren Daulton.

If you had told sprinters 50 years ago that someone would run the 400 meters in less than 43 seconds, they'd have said, "Where will you bury him?"

Charles Bethea | The New Yorker

Buying shoes used to be as easy as going to the store. Now, it involves a smartphone, GPS, augmented reality and a little bit of grit.

Brian De Los Santos | Mashable

Forty years after stumbling into sports law, the prominent antitrust attorney is fighting to reshape college sports -- and get players paid.

Travis Waldron | The Huffington Post

Lily Abdullayeva, who says she had prize money stolen and was tricked into taking drugs after moving to Azerbaijan, reveals the dark side of athletics where African runners are bought by Arab and Middle Eastern nations and exploited.

Martha Kelner | The Guardian

It has been that sort of season for the Dodgers, a year of talismanic bats, prophetic texts, clubhouse pranks and an endless supply of indelible moments. The team owns the best record in baseball.

Andy McCullough | Los Angeles Times

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

