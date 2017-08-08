sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// What's it like to be a retired NFL player or his wife, watching as our understanding of the risks of football grows? With all that we know about the link between the sport and brain injuries, does it feel like waiting for a bomb to go off? Ken Belson takes us inside a private Facebook group for NFL wives. These are the women married to men on the decline or bracing themselves for it. This is the front line for the battle we usually don't hear about it until after it's lost. It's tragic. A clear view that the concussion epidemic doesn't just hit the players. Imagine what it must be like to read about CTE and to wonder whether your loved one will have it. Or if he already does. Everyone sacrifices if you play in the NFL. Or even if you play for free in high school or college. Jim Plunkett, like other former NFL stars, has been ravaged by injuries and lives in constant pain, but he is also waiting to see if there are worse days ahead. "If it happens, it happens. I don't know how you stop it at this point," he said. Brain injuries aren't reserved for the pros, either. And our sympathy shouldn't only be earmarked for the players. Suffering can be a team sport. ... Barry Bonds' line in 2007: a 1.045 OPS and a league-leading .480 OBP. At 42. And then his career ended, as unceremoniously as is possible. No team wanted a historically great slugger who was also a cheater. And no one really asked why. It's wrong to call it collusion without damning evidence. But MLB had done it before. Bonds broke Hank Aaron's career home run record that year. One last stamp on the sport. Ten years later, baseball is still trying to figure out what to make of Bonds. He's not in the Hall of Fame, but he did get a coaching job. He's able to slip a foot in the door, but he hasn't been embraced. MLB still has trouble making sense of the PED era. It's about time MLB stops giving Bonds the cold shoulder. He's the best hitter most of us have ever seen. ... RIP Don Baylor.

Social media is a way for fans to get inside, to see professional athletes behind the scenes. But in Marquette King's case, it's a means to get out, a chance for the Raiders' punter to break free and express himself.

Vic Tafur | San Francisco Chronicle

AListDaily sat down with Frederic Chesnais, Atari's CEO and chairman of the board, and Michael Arzt, chief operations officer of Atari Connect, to talk about how the brand plans to rise again after being relegated to the bottom of the video game rung.

Manouk Akopyan | AListDaily

Los Angeles is a city of dreamers and pragmatists, which makes it the perfect venue for hosting the 2028 Olympic Games.

Thomas Curwen | Los Angeles Times

Jim Plunkett won two Super Bowls with the Raiders and the Heisman Trophy at Stanford but now says he is in constant pain from years of playing football.

Elliott Almond | Mercury News

Dive headlong into the fascinating life of a farmer/racer/character.

Ted Gushue | Petrolicious

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

