sports + biz + culture + life

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox

rantnrave:// The Los Angeles Dodgers are Moneyball with a trust fund. They are fearsome. Maybe the best Dodgers team ever -- and they've had a few good ones. Might set the record for most regular-season wins. The Dodgers have perfected the 2017 model of team building. They have enough money to burn -- and have the sunk costs to prove it. They have stars in the front office with experience running small-market teams. They're smart enough to invest in prospects and cheap players and rich enough to sign them later on. Will it get them a title? Baseball is too cruel to make guarantees. The Mariners won 116 games in 2001 and didn't make the World Series. L.A. is a fascinating construction of ex-scrubs and young stars. Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger are 23 and 22 and two of the best players in the sport. They're also part of a pipeline that will keep L.A. good for years. Justin Turner and Chris Taylor are found money. Turner nearly washed out. Taylor started the year in the minors after four unremarkable seasons to start his career. Turner leads the NL in hitting; Taylor is a stud. And I haven't mentioned Clayton Kershaw yet. Fixating on whether the Dodgers win a ring misses the point. They've built a freight train of an organization. The Amazon of MLB. Greatness isn't always rewarded in trophies. Enjoy them now and don't wait for October's validation. ... The Premier League is back Friday. Are you ready for some football? The access U.S. fans have to English football is amazing. I can watch every Chelsea game this season. Sometimes it's good to take a step back and appreciate our riches. Thanks to a flush TV deal, the EPL has become one of the top leagues in the U.S. without playing a single game here. Soccer fans are beneficiaries of the EPL's foreign push. TV money has made it the wealthiest soccer league in the world. It's helped the EPL expand its global footprint and made everybody rich. Can money buy happiness? SportsSET: "Can a Soccer League Be Too Rich for Its Own Good?". ... The PGA Championship is the only major standing between Jordan Spieth and a career grand slam. Will it be his white whale? Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson couldn't win it. Did their careers suffer because of it? Spieth is only 24 but in heady company, whichever way his fortune falls. ... Forget the noise. ignore the clutter. What do the numbers say? That Colin Kaepernick should have a job by now.

Praia do Norte's enormous surf was once greatly feared by the townspeople, but now it's becoming their greatest resource.

Justin Housman | SURFER Magazine

Dodgers' Rally Granny living life like she always has, right on the edge and always fun.

Bill Plaschke | Los Angeles Times

The NFL is a league built on conventional wisdom. Its thinking is conservative. Its practices are uniform. It's not a coincidence that the most successful coach in the league is the one who bucks conventional wisdom most often.

Cian Fahey | Pre Snap Reads

The counterintuitive theory has pervaded books, studies, and Reddit threads and is something of a rally cry for LCHF converts. But while there may be some benefit to monitoring insulin levels, there's no need to cut out all carbs quite yet.

Alex Hutchinson | Outside Online

I tried yoga tech gear to see if it enhanced my practice.

Ankita Rao | Motherboard

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox