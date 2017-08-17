sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Is LeBron James already on his way out of Cleveland? According to longtime NBA reporter Chris Sheridan, an "NBA source" (always love that attribution) claims LeBron is "100 percent leaving" next summer. Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon reported later that three sources "close to LeBron" claimed Sheridan's report was false. So, what to make of all this? I'm inclined to trust Vardon's sources. First off, three is greater than one. Also, there are only like four people in the world LeBron would share his future plans with and I don't think any of them are sharing that information with reporters, at least not yet. Still, can we agree, just from reading the tea leaves, that a year from now LeBron is likely leaving Cleveland again? And if he does, that's where things get interesting. For one, how does the city of Cleveland react? Does it burn jerseys again, or was the championship all it wanted? Or maybe the city takes all its anger out on Dan Gilbert, who may be on his way to accomplishing a remarkable feat -- pushing out LeBron twice. Thing is, fans almost never take the side of labor over management, which is where this conversation can get deeper, and heated, especially if LeBron gets tagged with the mercenary label. But all this is what makes him one of the most fascinating figures in the world. Just when you think his story is winding down, he writes a new chapter. He also has turned NBA fans into rumor-guzzling fiends. ... Speaking of LeBron, on Tuesday he referred to Donald Trump as the "so-called president." ... Looks like the NFL is adopting the fake news defense. These are the sort of problems a league runs into when it inserts itself into murky legal situations. ... As someone who spent hundreds of hours glued to NBA Live (especially the 2004 version; I'd run circles around my brother with the Dirk Nowitzki-led Dallas Mavericks), seeing the brand make a comeback makes me very happy. ... Forget everything else in this profile -- Brandin Cooks' father was a bounty hunter?! ... Not sure human history has ever seen an individual's first name rendered more ridiculous. ... Do all these Hugh Freeze revelations ruin your ability to watch "The Blind Side" too? ... A ton of awesome stories in today's newsletter, but make sure you carve some extra time for Tom Junod's ESPN The Magazine piece on part-time boxer Jose Haro. It will be one of the top magazine stories you read all year.

Note-taking, drawing, mental cues: Players have a plethora of ways to memorize the most important text in their team's library -- the playbook.

Samantha Pell | The Washington Post

After Duda was traded to the Rays, his old Mets teammates put together another deal: handing over the keys to the Instagram account they used to torment him.

James Wagner | The New York Times

A revolting, sexist interview.

Luke Kerr-Dineen | For The Win

Jeter, the former Yankees star, has always had a vision. And if all goes as planned, he will see it become reality when he becomes an owner of the Miami Marlins.

Tyler Kepner | The New York Times

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

