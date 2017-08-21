sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Less than a week out from Mayweather-McGregor and the hype train is picking up speed. The fight is a farce. A referendum on boxing in the U.S. It's a circus and people want a ticket to get inside the big top. Is it worth $100 for PPV? Don't know yet. That's a game-time decision. Which is a harder choice than it was two months ago. The fighter with the most to lose in this match: the one with the zero next to his name. Is there any downside for McGregor? Can someone accuse him of selling out when he's willing to get beat -- and when it's so much money? This won't be Balboa-Creed but it will be a spectacle. Can anyone turn away from it? ... Never thought wrestling T-shirts would go mainstream. Or that there'd be a Venn diagram for Urban Outfitters shoppers and Stone Cold Steve Austin fans. Guess a Kardashian can make anything pop. Does this mean I can wear my D-X shirt to next year's Met Ball? ... Holy cow. The Junior League Willie Mays. An instant highlight and a viral sensation. Is the social media age making the youth sports more interesting than it has ever been? ... Look up, but cover your eyes ... Aaron Judge since the All-Star break: It's not pretty. Life comes at you fast when scouting reports pile up and pitchers can adjust. Hope nobody anointed him too soon. ... Frank Deford wasn't just a sportswriter -- he was THE sportswriter. His transcendent writing in Sports Illustrated -- about Bobby Knight, Howard Cosell, Billy Conn, and many more -- influenced generations of writers who use sports as a canvas to explore life. SportsSET: "Frank Deford Was the Coolest Writer in the Room". ... Magic Johnson should know to avoid late night by now. ... Left the country for 10 days and barely went online. Did I miss anything?

