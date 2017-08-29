sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Always unsure how much relevance to give sports at times when the real world is a scary mess. Glued to Twitter the past few days checking for Hurricane Harvey updates, not baseball highlights and NFL news morsels. So are displaced players. The Astros are moving their next series to Florida as Harvey beats down on Houston. Rice's football team can't go home after a season-opening trip to Australia. The Texans have relocated up north. All of that is temporary. No one can say for certain when everyone can go home again or what they'll face. The stadiums and practice facilities will be there, but what about the homes and infrastructure of this vibrant city? The value of sports to society has always been emotional and inspirational. Is that diminished until everyone is secure? There will be a day when the Astros return to Houston and Texans kick off at Reliant Stadium and the moment will be overflowing with local pride. The Saints' return to the Superdome after Katrina is marked with a statue outside the stadium. For now, though, it's uneasiness. The sports world comes together in times like these, donating money and helping however people can (mostly). It's one of the few times when the cynicism is turned down. ... No U.S. college or pro team would hire Art Briles and after an intervention, no team in Canada will either. Briles was set to be the assistant coach for the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats until the league stepped in. Hamilton put him on staff Monday morning. Missing from the news release: his role in the center of the Baylor sexual assault scandal while he was head coach. The school found 17 women had been sexually assaulted during his tenure. Briles denies covering it up. There's a fine line between winning at all costs and amorality. Hiring Briles crossed it. There's a reason no college or NFL team brought him on despite his reputation as a brilliant offensive tactician. Monday night, the CFL blocked Hamilton's hire for the same reason. ... Doping with meldonium like Maria Sharapova. ... Up to 100 million people may have pirated the Mayweather-McGregor fight Saturday, by one estimate. ... Heroes are celebrated but choke artists are never forgotten. It doesn't mean their careers are ruined. Failing on the biggest stage can break a person or it can build them up. SportsSET: "The Art of the Choke". ... Sharks vs. Jets in Canada.

