rantnrave:// ESPN's Mina Kimes gives us a peek into Aaron Rodgers' mind and it is fascinating. The Packers quarterback is famously private. He records his own interviews to guard against being misquoted and doesn't play ball with stories documenting his personal life. Rodgers is still cautious here. He doesn't open up and let us know the man and personality he is. He seems torn between letting his reputation as (arguably) the NFL's best quarterback speak for itself and revealing more. He explains why NFL players don't speak out more, even as he understands he's the exception to the rule. He takes chances. He questions organized religion and says Colin Kaepernick "should be on a roster right now." He calls some football fans and analysts "misogynists." Kimes doesn't write a typical athlete profile and Rodgers didn't want one. Instead, we get to see how the brain of one of the NFL's most intelligent stars works. You wish he'd tell you more. ... No one wields more power on college campuses than head football coaches. They are recruiters, X's-and-O's schemers and fundraisers. While players come and go, they remain as the face of the program and the school. You might not know that J.T. Barrett will be Ohio State's QB when the Buckeyes open their season Thursday night, but you know Urban Meyer is the coach. When Florida State and Alabama face off Saturday night, Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban will be the headliners. SportsSET: "Giants on the College Football Sidelines". ... MLB.com has a credibility problem after neutering a column critical of the Rangers for not switching home series with the Houston Astros, who have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey. I read the column by Richard Justice on Tuesday and liked it because it was a little punchy for the site. MLB.com thought it was too much. Deadspin catalogued how Justice's points were sanded down. What was a fair shot at the Rangers for not showing civility toward the Astros was turned into a lukewarm take. Were the Rangers wrong? You could make an argument either way. Was MLB.com wrong? It must protect its interests as the media outlet for all 30 teams, including the Rangers -- who probably don't like being criticized on a site they help fund. Can we believe MLB.com anymore when it says that no stories are approved by MLB or its teams? It may technically be true but not in spirit. Should MLB explain how hands-off its hands-off policy is? What else gets changed before it's published? ... The Kardashians of the court. ... How much did these seats go for? ... Boop. ... RIP former Villanova coach Rollie Massimino, architect of maybe the greatest upset in college basketball history, and former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote.

