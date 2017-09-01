sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// LaMelo Ball might have to choose between his own shoe and college. Donald De La Haye left UCF football to run his YouTube channel. Coaches fret over retweets. Why does the NCAA have its fingers on nearly every decision coaches and players make? Is amateurism a worthwhile goal anymore? Has the NCAA become obsolete? What should the NCAA do with Ball? His family's apparel company gave him his own line and a $395 shoe. The NCAA prevents athletes from profiting off their likeness. LaVar Ball doesn't care. Is it against the spirit of NCAA rules to help your family build its company? Your answer might depend on if you think college athletes should make money at all. Arizona Cardinals star David Johnson spent his college summers removing asbestos. UCLA will make $18.5 million this school year as an Under Armour sponsor. Everyone is getting richer but the players. De La Haye had to choose between kicking and his business. The NCAA offered him a chance to stay on the team but he couldn't make any more sports-related videos. Is that a compromise? Does it dilute his brand to maintain the NCAA's? A sliver of student-athletes will go pro. The NCAA should let all of them get paid when they have the chance. Slippery slope, maybe. But isn't the alternative, where the athletes have to choose between their teams and their careers, worse? ... What happens to NASCAR when Dale Earnhardt Jr. retires? This is his last year. It'll be the end of a racing dynasty. Junior's popularity helped NASCAR withstand the death of his father on the track. But his own exit creates an existential crisis. NASCAR lost a big sponsor to soccer. It needs a new face, especially as business drags. Can anyone replace an Earnhardt? SportsSET: "The First Family of NASCAR." ... What will Dara Khosrowshahi's vision for Uber be? You could learn something from how the new CEO analyzed Pete Carroll's Super Bowl-losing gamble in 2015. ... Fantasy football offline. ... Fashion is pain but what if it hobbles your football team? ... SportsREDEF won't be in your inbox Monday morning. Have a great Labor Day weekend. First college football weekend of the year, US Open continues on, the MLB season hits the stretch run, and your last chance to grill and wear white (simultaneously if you'd like). Be back Tuesday.

He was compared to basketball superstars like Charles Barkley and LeBron James. But without comprehensive mental health treatment, Royce White found himself fighting for a new cause.

Sam Riches | Longreads

The 36-year-old former Oakland Raider -- and husband to Kerry Washington -- is making a shift to acting, starting with this month's "Crown Heights."

Josh Duboff | Vanity Fair

Sean McDermott was a coaching prospect, strolling the Philadelphia Eagles' practice facility with two wise assistants who owned whistles older than he was.

Tim Graham | The Buffalo News

As the number of veterans with both physical and psychological injuries balloons, this squad of 11 wounded warriors wards off PTSD by playing a little ball.

Mark Oprea | Narratively

Karim Zidan investigates Abdul-Kerim Edilov, one of Kadyrov's most loyal subjects, who is set to make his UFC debut.

Karim Zidan | Bloody Elbow

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

