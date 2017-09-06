sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Are the 73-win Warriors the best NBA team ever? Have you seen a better NFL team than the 16-0 Patriots? What will history have to say about the '95-96 Red Wings and 2001 Mariners? The WSJ's Jared Diamond asks how we'll remember the Dodgers if they don't win the World Series. How cruelly should we judge dominant regular-season teams that don't win a title? The Mariners won 116 games, lost to the Yankees in the ALCS and are mostly forgotten. Even some of their players don't consider that season a success. We can learn something from European soccer, where champions like Chelsea and Leicester City are celebrated based on the regular season, without playoffs to confuse things. Having the best record over the largest sample size should be valued. Playoffs can be a crapshoot. MLB's postseason is short, often unfair, and demands near perfection; one injury or one slump can undermine an entire season. All perfect teams are great. But not all great teams are perfect. Should that be the standard we hold teams to? If the Dodgers win 109 games, as projected, but don't win a ring, they'll still be a juggernaut worth celebrating. This isn't an argument about being clutch or choking. It's an appreciation for the long, grueling grind of the regular season and the skill it takes to master it. It's about the shortsighted way we view sports, where one bad week can undo six superb months. The playoffs aren't a perfect way to crown a champion or to recognize greatness. They're just what we've got. ... Sloane Stephens is rejuvenating her career in Flushing. She reached the US Open semifinals, her first semi in four years. She was ranked 934th in the world this summer before a strong run on the hardcourts. She's a part of a strong group of American women who made it to the quarters this week. No Serena, no problem for U.S. tennis. Maybe this is what it could like if she ever retires (please don't!). ... Can anyone stop the Lynx and Sparks? WNBA playoffs start tonight. L.A. and Minnesota have the top two seeds and look headed for a finals rematch. Love the two single-elimination rounds format -- a flawed but fun way of sorting out contenders. Might have back-to-back panic attacks if my team had to go through it. ... The NFL is a myth-maker. Stories of the Steelers' dynasty, Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre under center in Green Bay, and Odell Beckham Jr.'s famous catch have helped turned the league into a giant. Hear about its stars and their scars in their own words. SportsSET: "4th & Inches: Amazing Oral Histories From the NFL." ... Boston can cheat in analog or digital. ... "Long Shot" looks like a must-watch. ... One of the greatest moments in Tim Cook's life. ... From self-lacing sneakers to self-driving cars. ... Teamwork makes the dream work.

Adrian Peterson, the best running back in Vikings history, said it was "obvious" both sides needed to move on. He's in New Orleans now, and has a Week 1 date next week with his former team.

Mark Craig | Star Tribune

From Bjorn Borg-inspired headbands to the surprising resurgence of Fila, men's style has rarely looked this good behind the net.

Troy Patterson | Bloomberg

Over the past decades, the city and its taxpayers have built new stadiums for the Texans, Astros, Rockets and Dynamo while its two World War II-era dams fell into disrepair.

Kevin B. Blackistone | The Washington Post

It's been a course-altering summer for one of the NBA's most unique, least appreciated, and difficult superstars. But Jimmy Butler knows what he wants and is ready to grab it.

Michael Pina | Vice Sports

Singapore-based One Championship is Asia's largest league of mixed martial arts.

Yoolim Lee | Bloomberg

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

