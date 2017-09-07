sports + biz + culture + life

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox

rantnrave:// The NFL season starts tonight. Anyone talking about Patriots-Chiefs? That probably will change once the game begins, but for now Colin Kaepernick and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott have the headlines. Each serves as a referendum on the league. A federal judge will decide whether to uphold Elliott's six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence. Even if he does, there's already a perception commissioner Roger Goodell screwed it up. At least that's a mess the NFL is familiar with. Because whether it wants to or not, the NFL has become a political football (ugh). Kaepernick's unemployment is still a major talking point and picking up steam daily with each All-Pro who says he should have a job. That won't end soon. Michael Bennett will make sure of it. The Seahawks defensive end is not only Kaepernick's heir apparent, he's a bona fide star who can't be ignored. He's too loud. Too good. An activist in a football uniform. Bennett isn't standing for the anthem this season, and he's taking his message off the field, too. Wednesday, he alleged he was held at gunpoint by a Las Vegas cop who mistook him for a gunman they were looking for. He might sue the police department. This isn't something the NFL wants to be a part of. It's a law-and-order-friendly league. Bennett won't back down. He has a message. What if it clashes with the NFL's? SportsSET: "The Social Justice Activist Who Sacks QBs on Sundays". ... Isaiah Thomas' goodbye letter to Celtics fans is a wonderful example of the relationship fans and a player can build. Thomas' letter is raw, he's emphatic and it's clear he's not kidding anyone. He came to Boston a little-known NBA guard and is leaving an All-Star. He'll miss the city and it'll miss him. ... Who could've predicted the semifinal quartet in the US Open women's draw? Venus Williams, CoCo Vandeweghe, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens. All Americans. First time since 1981. No American woman other than Venus or Serena has won the tournament since 1998. Venus is the sentimental favorite this year. Might the others be the successors to the Williams sisters for U.S. tennis? Will this be a one-tournament thing or is the future of U.S. tennis coming out of the shadows? ... Why your team can make the Super Bowl. Even the Jets (but definitely not the Jets). ... Who are you gonna believe: the NFL and NFLPA or Gisele Bundchen? ... Not the plot to "Signs" ... Still can't get pizza delivered in a half hour but you can get custom Nikes in less than 90 minutes.

By the end of his NBA career in 2006, Vin Baker was battling addiction and had lost millions of dollars. His path to recovery took him off the court -- and behind the counter at Starbucks.

Bill Littlefield | WBUR

Kanye West's signature shoe, known as Yeezys, are among the most coveted sneakers in the world. No wonder there's a thriving global market for replicas.

David Pierson | Los Angeles Times

The Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler and anthem protester needs to know that he does not stand alone.

Dave Zirin | The Nation

The 15-year-old Whitney Osuigwe might be described as the very best of pro tennis's very youngest.

Gerald Marzorati | The New Yorker

Data visualization reshapes how players are evaluated and also how we see them.

Thuto Durkac-Somo | Real Life

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox