rantnrave:// I used to go to every game I could. Not anymore. Life gets in the way of fandom. And it got too expensive. Even the cheap seats are pricey. If you're trying to eat healthy, a meal can cost as much as a nice restaurant. One beer at a game is as much as a six-pack at the store. Seems like the only thing more expensive than stadium concessions is airport food. The Falcons are changing that. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will charge reasonable prices: $2 for hot dogs, $3 for fries, and $2 for sodas with free refills. What the Falcons might lose in revenue they'll make up in equity with their fans. Concessions are a part of the fan experience. What do fans care more about at the end of the night: if their team won or how much it cost to leave the house? Maybe more fans will make the trip to Atlanta's stadium now that they can afford it. It'll be easier to rationalize leaving the at-home experience. And because the food and drinks are cheaper, maybe the stadium sells more of them. The upside is there for the Falcons. Will it start a movement? We can hope. Profits are important but so is bridging the gap between fans and franchise. Nobody wants fans to be priced out. ... Juan Martin Del Potro is a great story but he robbed us of a Nadal-Federer semifinal. Can't always get it all but the US Open powers had something to do with that. Instead of setting up the dream final, the Open's stodgy rules forced Federer to work through a brutal half of the bracket to get to the semifinal. The Open could've balanced out the draw to make it fairer and an easier runway for the matchup everyone wanted. But why give tennis fans what they want if you can avoid it? ... "Tom Brady my new neighbor, you can tell 'em that". ... Bill Belichick isn't just an NFL genius, he's a thought leader. NFL.com's Conor Orr details how the Patriot Way has become a guidebook for CEOs and business leaders. Is it the new Moneyball? ... Most adorable broken ankles ever. ... Hugh Herr is an inspiration and a visionary. ... Blizzard is building an esports arena in the old "Tonight Show" studio. Jay Leno and Johnny Carson replaced by Overwatch. The symbolism is thick. ... Chest bumps are an occupational hazard. ... The best trend to hit pickup basketball fashion in a long time. ... RIP Gene Michael.

Whether or not he's the league's best tight end -- he's coming for you, Gronk -- Travis Kelce is definitely the most entertaining to watch.

Clay Skipper | GQ

Do rappers love to reference Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick, or Cam Newton more?

David Turner | Genius

The owners of professional video game teams are in the unusual position of pushing for the establishment of a players union.

Paresh Dave | Los Angeles Times

MIT research scientist Hugh Herr lost both legs below the knee after a 1982 winter climbing ordeal. In less than a year, he hacked his prosthetics to allow him to climb again, and he went on to become one of the world's leading innovators in the field.

Todd Balf | Outside Online

If there is a New England Patriots-type dynasty in middle-tier auto sales, then such a powerhouse exists on Portland Road in Saco, Maine, just down the way from Funtown Splashtown USA and Yvon's Touchfree Car Wash.

Conor Orr | NFL.com

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

