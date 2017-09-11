sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// The US Open produced such different champs. Rafael Nadal is an all-time great, with 16 Grand Slam titles and a legacy as the best clay court player ever. His place in history is set. How will we remember Sloane Stephens, though? She won her first Slam with a dominant final. Her third set against Venus Williams in the semifinal Thursday night was brilliant. Her win over Madison Keys was a coronation. Their post-match hug was emotional and might've been the best moment of the tournament. Stephens' win is prediction fodder. Is it a fluke? Or the beginning of something bigger? Venus and Serena are great but at some point they'll stop playing (I think, I'm prepared to be wrong on this). The next generation of U.S. tennis will emerge eventually. Has that time come? Stephens is talented, but it took a while for her to show how legit she is. Will this be a one-tournament surprise or can Stephens take the mantle from Serena and Venus as the face of women's tennis? SportsSET: "Is Sloane Stephens the future of U.S. tennis?". ... The NFL is back. After all the griping and rightful moralizing, admit it: you watched. Or caught the highlights. Or RedZone. Checked your fantasy team. Took a few glances at the game at the bar. Asked your buddy what the score was. It's an addiction you can't quit. Not yet, at least. We'll complain six days a week and watch on Sundays. OK, maybe Los Angeles won't. Probably didn't think they'd miss a Rams blowout win. Bigger surprise than Ezekiel Elliott winning a temporary restraining order. The NFL is full of surprises. ... Don Ohlmeyer was a star. He had a resume few sports TV execs could match. He was there from Monday Night Football's early days and came back to rejuvenate it in 2000. He ran NBC Sports -- he was described as part of TV's "glitterati" when he left in 1982 -- and returned 11 years later to help save the network in the '90s. Ohlmeyer influenced how we watch sports -- from small things like introducing in-game updates to his philosophy that sports was entertainment (hello Dennis Miller, sound effects and crowd shots). Ohlmeyer understood sports was storytelling and spectacle. That will live on, even as Al Michaels announced during Sunday Night Football that Ohlmeyer died at 72. RIP. ... Baker Mayfield planted the flag. Love this bravado. Beat the No. 2 team in the country at their stadium, you should celebrate. ... 3rd and 93. ... Which video games are on your resume?

Two friends go on the ultimate football road trip.

"It's a business ... but for us, it's our lives," says Titans receiver Eric Decker on CTE.

When Alex Honnold climbed El Capitan in Yosemite, solo and without ropes, many hailed it as his sport's ultimate feat. Tom McCarthy talks to the world's greatest "big wall climber" and asks whether we should glory in such extreme risks.

Is football so chaotic and random that it can only be enjoyed, but never understood? Or is it a problem that can be worked through and solved? Those are extreme positions but the debate itself is real, and is more contested than ever before. Other sports are increasingly understood, analysed and predicted through numbers.

John Urschel was the only player in the NFL simultaneously getting a doctorate in math at M.I.T. After a new study came out linking football to brain damage, he abruptly retired. Here's the inside story -- and a look at how we make decisions in the face of risk versus uncertainty.

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

