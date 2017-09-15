sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight Saturday night. Unlike with McGregor-Mayweather, I want to watch, not rubberneck. Boxing isn't a prime anymore. It depends on star power and salesmanship. August's fight was like a monster truck rally. The outcome was predictable. Lots of people still wanted to see it happen. When a truly interesting fight comes along, though, it can hook you in. GGG and Alvarez are in their prime. It's serious, not a circus. This might be a real megafight, not just hype. Watching the LA Times' docuseries got me hooked. ... A great boxing fight can be a pure adrenaline rush. It's bare-bones. It's balletic. It's brutal. That last point is worth remembering. Boxing isn't under the same scrutiny as football, but it's a health risk. SI's Jack Dickey reminds us that we've known for a while how dangerous it is for boxers. We watch anyway. The sport's decline in popularity hasn't been because of some newfound outrage or worry, like the NFL is in danger of experiencing. It does make you question yourself, though. Whether it's Saturday night, or a replay of an old classic, you might ask yourself: What am I watching? ... The Indians have a lot of support even if their crowds aren't huge. There are a lot of reasons why fans don't buy tickets. Attending a game is expensive. Watching from home counts, too. Blaming fans for not coming to the ballpark is counting other people's money. ... How will football be played in 20 years? Will esports be mainstream? How will we watch the NHL? Will unicorns roam the NBA? The future is coming sooner than you think. SportsSET: "The Future of Sports" ... NFL TD dances are back. "La La Land" and "Come From Away" choreographers designed their own celebrations. ... The 2006 college football title game remains the best I've ever seen. Not as excited about USC-Texas this weekend, but the walk down memory lane is nice. ... NFL ratings fell 13 percent opening weekend. Hurricane Irma siphoned off viewers to storm coverage. Excuse or rationale? ... The most famous hair in sports got a haircut.

How a boy from a soot-soaked corner of the Soviet empire -- a city that grew out of a labor camp, in a society shaped by the warped, paranoid mind of Joseph Stalin -- grew into the man they call "Triple-G."

Finn Cohen | Vice Sports

How Notre Dame games have shaped three generations of men.

Tierney Finster | MEL Magazine

Seven years ago, Whit Merrifield was drafted in the ninth round out of South Carolina. Two years ago, he was available to any team in baseball in the Rule 5 draft, but there were no takers. Entering this week, he is batting .288 with 17 homers and 29 doubles for the Kansas City Royals.

Rustin Todd | The Kansas City Star

Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off Saturday: Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady "GGG" Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan.

Lance Pugmire | Los Angeles Times

Take an inside look at the White Sox's experiment with Justin Jirschele, the youngest coach in professional baseball.

Chris Jones | The New York Times

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

