sports + biz + culture + life

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox

rantnrave:// Rolling through my copy of Beta Ball. Been waiting for someone to write a book about the Warriors. Erik Malinowski uses the franchise as a case study of how tech leadership principles work in sports. There's lots of common ground -- and kismet -- in the Bay Area. Interesting how Joe Lacob and Peter Gruber, after buying the team, spent an entire year assessing the organization before making any big changes. Plenty of new owners want to shake things up immediately. Transactions for the sake of change are a quick way to collect fat contracts teams don't want (look at the Sacramento Kings and Redskins as Exhibits A and B). The Warriors are a testament to how patience and discipline are more important than action. Having Steph Curry helps, too. Stars win games and championships. Good owners create an atmosphere ripe for success and make it sustainable. ... Colin Kaepernick speaks. He's ready to play football. Did we need public confirmation of that? Will it make his critics believe him? Will NFL owners? Will any team sign him? Tom Brady thinks someone should. There are a few that could use a quarterback. The Jaguars. The Jets. The Bears. The Niners. Instead, Case Keenum gets a start. SportsSET: "The QB Who Risked His NFL Career to Do It His Way" ... The Indians lost. Good as a reminder that it's possible. Was wondering if it was time for every opposing manager to channel their inner Norman Dale. Home to first in Cleveland is 90 feet. Exact same measurements as it is around MLB. Save that speech for the playoffs. ... When the social media team is good but the soccer team is going to get relegated. ... Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell. ... Tony Romo can see into the future. ... Joe DiMaggio made a great babysitter (and a small contribution to vital breast cancer research). ... Are you serious?! ... RIP Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

Tanking. Tons of 3-pointers. Up-tempo play. The hallmarks of modern NBA play were staples for 2K players.

Tim Marcin | Newsweek

An engineer sheds light on the ball's much-debated curve.

Jenn Stroud Rossmann | The Atlantic

Loss of identity, head trauma, depression can be 'perfect storm' for ex-players.

Mitchell Byars | Daily Camera

Some trainers and breeders think tech can give them better odds at finding a winner. Not everyone agrees.

Erin Carson | CNET

When all of the fans are invested, everyone wins.

Justin Fox | Bloomberg View

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

Get REDEF delivered to your inbox